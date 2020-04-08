Warner Robins’ Quon Dillard commits to Saint Vincent College

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins senior forward, Quon Dillard, will furthering his education and basketball career at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Quon helped lead the Demons to the second-round of the GHSA state playoffs this season.

He averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals per game. He was named to the All-Middle Georgia Second Team by HypeSouth Media, and All-State Honorable Mention in 5-A by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Quon is a scrappy player who’s physical, has a high motor and plays with a ton of passion.