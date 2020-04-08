Warner Robins’ Quon Dillard commits to Saint Vincent College

By
Montezz Allen
-
0

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins senior forward, Quon Dillard, will furthering his education and basketball career at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Warner Robins senior forward Quon Dillard’s tweet on committing to Saint Vincent College.

Quon helped lead the Demons to the second-round of the GHSA state playoffs this season.

- Advertisement -

He averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals per game. He was named to the All-Middle Georgia Second Team by HypeSouth Media, and All-State Honorable Mention in 5-A by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Quon is a scrappy player who’s physical, has a high motor and plays with a ton of passion.

You Might Also Like