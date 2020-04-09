Cool and dry weather moves in for Friday, Severe storms possible Sunday

A strong cold front moved through the southeast early this morning that brought clearing and breezy conditions to Middle Georgia. Although there has been a bit of a lag, the cold air behind this front is on the way overnight and into tomorrow.

Highs will top out in the upper 60’s with plentiful sunshine by the afternoon.



A combination of the breezy conditions as well as low humidity, has elicited a red flag warning. This means that any fires that are started tomorrow could quickly grow out of control and spread.

Use caution if you absolutely have to burn anything Friday.



Saturday will bring another nice day to Middle Georgia so enjoy it…because Easter Sunday looks to bring rain through the day, as well as the possibility of severe storms.

All modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Timing (right now) looks to be Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Next week brings another big cool down, but severe weather is much less likely.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast changes, especially in regards to severe storms.