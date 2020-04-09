Former Warner Robins guard Jacolbey Owens commits to Valdosta State

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Warner Robins All-State guard, Jacolbey Owens, spent the last two seasons playing basketball for Gulf Coast State College, a junior college in Panama City, Florida.

On Wednesday, he made a huge announcement.

Jacolbey announced he committed to Valdosta State University.

He helped Warner Robins win its first-ever state championship in 2018, as he hit the game-winning shot.

At Gulf Coast State, Jacolbey averaged just over 13 points and four assists a game.

Here’s Jacolbey on why he picked Valdosta State.

JACOLBEY OWENS:

“With it being so close to the area of where I live, my family and friends will be able to come see me play. When I was at Gulf Coast State, it was harder for them to get down there and come support me. It’s just an actual reason for my parents to be there and it just feels like a great fit.”

Jacolbey also talked about what makes Valdosta State such a great fit for him.

“They play really fast. The past couple years, I’ve been playing an up tempo kind of position. So, they play fast and get up and down and score a bunch. Four in, four out, one in. That’s the type of basketball I play. So it’s basically, isolation, get to the basket, shoot 3s and just a fun place to play at.”