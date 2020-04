DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation says a $4.8 million repave of State Route 19 from the Wheeler County line to downtown Dublin is underway.

GDOT said in a news release that Everett Dykes Grassing Company started the project Monday, April 6, and “will remain mobilized in the coming weeks until complete.”

The 20.5-mile project has an expected completion date of July 31, 2020.