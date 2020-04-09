Georgia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities offers emotional support line

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities has launched an emotional support line for people seeking help, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The Georgia COVID-19 Emotional Support Line provides 24/7 assistance to callers seeking help or resource information resulting from coronavirus.
The support line is staffed by volunteers, including mental health professionals. Operations began on Monday, averaging about 25 calls daily.
For assistance, please call 866-399-8938.
