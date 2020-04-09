Georgia ranks as 4th biggest unemployment increase due to COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia ranked number four nationwide in unemployment claims stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. This is according to a survey released by Wallethub.

The Wallethub survey identified which states experienced the largest unemployment increases, by using two key metrics. These metrics compare initial unemployment claim increases for the week of March 30, 2020 to both the same week in 2019 and the first week of 2020.

The Wallethub survey shows that Georgia experienced:

8262.24% increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims – from 4,642 the week of April 1, 2019 to 388,175 the week of March 30, 2020. The highest increase in the U.S.

2175.35% increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims – from 17,060 in the first week of the year to 388,175 the week of March 30, 2020. 22nd highest increase in the U.S.

New York ranks number one, according to the survey.