Jason Aldean donates $200,000 to Navicent Health

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Country singer and Macon native Jason Aldean donates money to a local hospital system to help fight COVID-19.

Navicent Health will be on the receiving end of a grant for nearly $200,000 given by the singer.

The money will be used for the purchase of COVID-19 testing equipment, virtual technology for rural community hospitals, additional protective gear and to support the hospital’s Feed the Fight initiative.

Navicent Health Foundation says this is not the first time Aldean has shown his hometown generosity.

“He’s giving us a $200,000 match grant so we are hoping we can raise $200,000 more to make him proud,” explains Ellen Terrell, President of Navicent Health Foundation. “To go do the many things that we need the funding for right now through this pandemic.”

To support Navicent’s COVID-19 projects visit www.navicenthealth.org/donate