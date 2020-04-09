MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is dead and another is the hospital after a shooting in the 1600 block of Winston Drive in west Macon Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joseph Woolfolk of Augusta died and a 16-year-old of Augusta was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health to receive treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones called 41NBC about the shooting just after 11 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says the call came in just before 10:30.

“Investigators are continuing to investigate the incident in an attempt to determine the events surrounding this incident,” a sheriff’s office news release said.

The sheriff’s office says additional information will be release when it becomes available.