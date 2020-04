MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon family got a little creative when it came to celebrating a 96th birthday party during the coronavirus pandemic.

Willie Mae Edwards turned 96 years old this past Sunday. Her family usually has a big party. But this year, with the COVID-19 and shelter in place orders, they used the video calling app Zoom.

- Advertisement -

Everyone was able to call in and have a virtual birthday celebration for Ms. Edwards.