MACON,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But which masks are better suited for you?

Michael Hokanson — the public information officer with North Central Health District — tells 41NBC that the recommended masks are divided into two categories.

N-95 respirator masks, which should be worn by first responders and medical professionals Cloth masks, which the CDC recommends for everyone ELSE (especially those who are infected, or those who think they may be infected)

“It’s a two-way street,” Hokanson said. “If an ill person is wearing it, they’re protecting others. And if you’re wearing it, you’re [not only] protecting others, but you’re also protecting yourself.”

Hokanson says that these masks are easy to make and can be made from common household materials like a T-shirt or bandana.

“[You need] a very tight weave, a high thread count will offer more protection than say like a yarn scarf with a bunch of holes in it,” said the PIO.

Hokanson says to wash cloth masks after each use. He says when removing a mask—do so by the straps and try to avoid touching the front of it—because of contamination.

Lastly, the Hokanson says prevention starts with not just protective gear, but how you wear it.

“Making sure that it’s covering their nose and mouth completely. Not wearing it underneath their nose like you’ve seen a lot of people doing that the incorrect way because those respiratory droplets can than go in your nose,” explained Hokanson.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under 2 years old, or anyone who has trouble breathing.