Milledgeville Police investigating murder inside War Veterans Home

63-year-old David Tarpley will face a murder charge following an indictment.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville Police are investigating a murder involving a fight at the Georgia War Veterans Home.

According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, 63-year-old David Tarpley will face a murder charge following an indictment in the Fall.

Police responded to fight at the Georgia War Veterans Home on Vinson Highway. Police say Tarpley and an 88-year-old victim got into a fight when the victim entered Tarpley’s room.

According to police, staff separated the men. Then the victim took several steps before collapsing in the hallway. Police says that’s where he died from his wounds sustained from the fight.

Tarpley was transported to Navicent Health Baldwin for treatment of his injuries.

Police Chief Dray Swicord says this is still an open and on-going investigation.