Mount de Sales baseball star Kobe Butts, headed to Alcorn State University

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mount de Sales baseball star, Kobe Butts, may have had his senior season canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, but his future is still bright.

Kobe is heading to Alcorn State University on a full baseball scholarship.

He batted .347, hit two home runs with 21 RBI his junior year. He was also named to the All-Region First Team.

Through 12 games as a senior, Kobe’s batting average improved to .357 with 16 RBI, with a .488 his on-base percentage.

He was named Southeast Region Honorable Mention.

Here’s Kobe on why he chose Alcorn State University.

KOBE BUTTS:

“They have great programs for their student-athletes to succeed, and they preach academics. That’s a big thing for me because I want to be successful whether it’s in baseball or not. And, they have a lot of athletes that have a 4.0 and stuff like that, and you know, I want to be like that.”

Kobe also talked about how the program fits his playing style.

“I would say they fit my playing style because it’s not all about winning, winning, winning. It’s about developing and getting people better. And you know, regardless of what your aspirations are, I’m sure you want to be the best athlete you want to be.

“I feel like they fit me in that category because I do want to be the best athlete I can be, and they’re going to help me better than I feel like any of the other schools that offered me would.”