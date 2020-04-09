River Edge provides tele-health services for recovery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For those needing help with addiction, many treatment clinics are providing services during Georgia’s stay-at-home order.

Since offices are closed, support groups can no longer meet in person. However, River Edge Recovery Center will continue treating those with addictions using web-based services.

The clinical team is offering group and individual counseling using tele-health services.

“Everything we’ve been doing in-house, such as all recovering meetings, 12 step meetings, yoga for 12 step recovery — we are offering that via zoom,” said Marissa Cody, a recovery support supervisor. “So our peers can just log in or call in with their audio and just be connected with us and the recovery community.”

Cody says anyone can contact the center to receive help and set up a tele-health appointment. That number is 478-803-7600.

