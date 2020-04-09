SCHD reports second COVID-19 related death

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s South Central Health District confirmed its second COVID-19 related death Thursday, less than two hours after reporting its first.

A news release from the district says the second death was an 83-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He was a Laurens County resident and died at a local hospital.

Earlier Thursday, the district reported its first COVID-19 related death: a 67-year-old inmate in Johnson County.

The SCHD is now reporting 74 total cases with two deaths as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.

Here’s a look at the district’s latest numbers by county (as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9):

Georgia had more than 10,500 cases in the Department of Public Health’s April 9 noon update.