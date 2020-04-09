COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/9/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 10,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 10,566 total
|Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1276
|45
|Dougherty
|1020
|62
|Dekalb
|742
|12
|Cobb
|629
|29
|Gwinnett
|603
|17
|Clayton
|297
|11
|Hall
|238
|0
|Henry
|225
|3
|Lee
|212
|14
|Bartow
|196
|12
|Sumter
|190
|5
|Carroll
|183
|4
|Cherokee
|159
|6
|Chatham
|131
|4
|Douglas
|127
|5
|Mitchell
|116
|14
|Early
|105
|5
|Forsyth
|104
|2
|Houston
|103
|7
|Floyd
|99
|4
|Muscogee
|98
|2
|Terrell
|96
|9
|Randolph
|91
|4
|Fayette
|89
|3
|Rockdale
|85
|2
|Coweta
|84
|2
|Richmond
|84
|4
|Clarke
|81
|9
|Colquitt
|78
|5
|Worth
|68
|3
|Newton
|67
|3
|Paulding
|65
|1
|Spalding
|58
|4
|Thomas
|57
|2
|Columbia
|55
|0
|Bibb
|53
|1
|Crisp
|53
|0
|Tift
|52
|1
|Troup
|52
|3
|Lowndes
|50
|1
|Coffee
|48
|2
|Barrow
|46
|3
|Ware
|45
|4
|Pierce
|40
|1
|Upson
|40
|0
|Calhoun
|35
|2
|Oconee
|33
|1
|Glynn
|31
|0
|Baldwin
|30
|1
|Dooly
|28
|1
|Laurens
|27
|0
|Walton
|27
|2
|Gordon
|26
|3
|Bryan
|25
|2
|Dawson
|24
|1
|Jackson
|24
|1
|Butts
|23
|0
|Greene
|23
|1
|Polk
|22
|0
|Turner
|22
|0
|Decatur
|21
|0
|Burke
|20
|0
|Peach
|20
|2
|Whitfield
|20
|3
|Camden
|19
|0
|Effingham
|19
|1
|Mcduffie
|18
|1
|Meriwether
|18
|0
|Brooks
|16
|1
|Harris
|16
|0
|Washington
|16
|0
|Haralson
|15
|0
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Liberty
|15
|0
|Macon
|15
|0
|Stephens
|15
|0
|Bulloch
|14
|0
|Clay
|14
|1
|Bacon
|13
|0
|Johnson
|13
|0
|Seminole
|13
|0
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Morgan
|12
|0
|Murray
|12
|0
|Pike
|12
|0
|Baker
|11
|2
|White
|11
|0
|Irwin
|10
|0
|Madison
|10
|1
|Pickens
|10
|2
|Schley
|10
|1
|Catoosa
|9
|0
|Dodge
|9
|0
|Fannin
|9
|0
|Jones
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Miller
|9
|0
|Pulaski
|9
|0
|Grady
|8
|0
|Jenkins
|8
|1
|Toombs
|8
|1
|Wilkinson
|8
|0
|Appling
|7
|0
|Habersham
|7
|0
|Marion
|7
|0
|Talbot
|7
|1
|Telfair
|7
|0
|Ben Hill
|6
|0
|Brantley
|6
|1
|Emanuel
|6
|0
|Lincoln
|6
|0
|Rabun
|6
|0
|Warren
|6
|0
|Chattooga
|5
|1
|Cook
|5
|0
|Jasper
|5
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Putnam
|5
|0
|Taylor
|5
|2
|Union
|5
|1
|Wilcox
|5
|0
|Wilkes
|5
|0
|Atkinson
|4
|0
|Banks
|4
|0
|Berrien
|4
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Gilmer
|4
|0
|Jefferson
|4
|0
|Quitman
|4
|0
|Screven
|4
|0
|Stewart
|4
|0
|Walker
|4
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Crawford
|3
|0
|Elbert
|3
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Charlton
|2
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Dade
|2
|1
|Echols
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|0
|Oglethorpe
|2
|1
|Towns
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|1020
|8
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 Tests confirmed by DPH:
Total tests: 41,085; Positive tests: 10,566 (26%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|Positive Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|10050
|38124
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|516
|2961
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 2,159 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 379 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.