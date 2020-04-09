UPDATE (Wednesday, April 9 at 11:45 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/9/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 10,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 10,566 total

Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1276 45
Dougherty 1020 62
Dekalb 742 12
Cobb 629 29
Gwinnett 603 17
Clayton 297 11
Hall 238 0
Henry 225 3
Lee 212 14
Bartow 196 12
Sumter 190 5
Carroll 183 4
Cherokee 159 6
Chatham 131 4
Douglas 127 5
Mitchell 116 14
Early 105 5
Forsyth 104 2
Houston 103 7
Floyd 99 4
Muscogee 98 2
Terrell 96 9
Randolph 91 4
Fayette 89 3
Rockdale 85 2
Coweta 84 2
Richmond 84 4
Clarke 81 9
Colquitt 78 5
Worth 68 3
Newton 67 3
Paulding 65 1
Spalding 58 4
Thomas 57 2
Columbia 55 0
Bibb 53 1
Crisp 53 0
Tift 52 1
Troup 52 3
Lowndes 50 1
Coffee 48 2
Barrow 46 3
Ware 45 4
Pierce 40 1
Upson 40 0
Calhoun 35 2
Oconee 33 1
Glynn 31 0
Baldwin 30 1
Dooly 28 1
Laurens 27 0
Walton 27 2
Gordon 26 3
Bryan 25 2
Dawson 24 1
Jackson 24 1
Butts 23 0
Greene 23 1
Polk 22 0
Turner 22 0
Decatur 21 0
Burke 20 0
Peach 20 2
Whitfield 20 3
Camden 19 0
Effingham 19 1
Mcduffie 18 1
Meriwether 18 0
Brooks 16 1
Harris 16 0
Washington 16 0
Haralson 15 0
Lamar 15 0
Liberty 15 0
Macon 15 0
Stephens 15 0
Bulloch 14 0
Clay 14 1
Bacon 13 0
Johnson 13 0
Seminole 13 0
Monroe 12 1
Morgan 12 0
Murray 12 0
Pike 12 0
Baker 11 2
White 11 0
Irwin 10 0
Madison 10 1
Pickens 10 2
Schley 10 1
Catoosa 9 0
Dodge 9 0
Fannin 9 0
Jones 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Miller 9 0
Pulaski 9 0
Grady 8 0
Jenkins 8 1
Toombs 8 1
Wilkinson 8 0
Appling 7 0
Habersham 7 0
Marion 7 0
Talbot 7 1
Telfair 7 0
Ben Hill 6 0
Brantley 6 1
Emanuel 6 0
Lincoln 6 0
Rabun 6 0
Warren 6 0
Chattooga 5 1
Cook 5 0
Jasper 5 0
Lanier 5 0
Putnam 5 0
Taylor 5 2
Union 5 1
Wilcox 5 0
Wilkes 5 0
Atkinson 4 0
Banks 4 0
Berrien 4 0
Candler 4 0
Gilmer 4 0
Jefferson 4 0
Quitman 4 0
Screven 4 0
Stewart 4 0
Walker 4 0
Clinch 3 0
Crawford 3 0
Elbert 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Hart 3 0
Mcintosh 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Wayne 3 0
Webster 3 0
Charlton 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Dade 2 1
Echols 2 0
Heard 2 0
Oglethorpe 2 1
Towns 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wheeler 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Hancock 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 1020 8

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 Tests confirmed by DPH:

Total tests: 41,085; Positive tests: 10,566 (26%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 10050 38124
Georgia Public Health Lab 516 2961

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   2,159 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   379 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

