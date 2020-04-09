COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/9/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 10,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 10,566 total

Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1276 45 Dougherty 1020 62 Dekalb 742 12 Cobb 629 29 Gwinnett 603 17 Clayton 297 11 Hall 238 0 Henry 225 3 Lee 212 14 Bartow 196 12 Sumter 190 5 Carroll 183 4 Cherokee 159 6 Chatham 131 4 Douglas 127 5 Mitchell 116 14 Early 105 5 Forsyth 104 2 Houston 103 7 Floyd 99 4 Muscogee 98 2 Terrell 96 9 Randolph 91 4 Fayette 89 3 Rockdale 85 2 Coweta 84 2 Richmond 84 4 Clarke 81 9 Colquitt 78 5 Worth 68 3 Newton 67 3 Paulding 65 1 Spalding 58 4 Thomas 57 2 Columbia 55 0 Bibb 53 1 Crisp 53 0 Tift 52 1 Troup 52 3 Lowndes 50 1 Coffee 48 2 Barrow 46 3 Ware 45 4 Pierce 40 1 Upson 40 0 Calhoun 35 2 Oconee 33 1 Glynn 31 0 Baldwin 30 1 Dooly 28 1 Laurens 27 0 Walton 27 2 Gordon 26 3 Bryan 25 2 Dawson 24 1 Jackson 24 1 Butts 23 0 Greene 23 1 Polk 22 0 Turner 22 0 Decatur 21 0 Burke 20 0 Peach 20 2 Whitfield 20 3 Camden 19 0 Effingham 19 1 Mcduffie 18 1 Meriwether 18 0 Brooks 16 1 Harris 16 0 Washington 16 0 Haralson 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Liberty 15 0 Macon 15 0 Stephens 15 0 Bulloch 14 0 Clay 14 1 Bacon 13 0 Johnson 13 0 Seminole 13 0 Monroe 12 1 Morgan 12 0 Murray 12 0 Pike 12 0 Baker 11 2 White 11 0 Irwin 10 0 Madison 10 1 Pickens 10 2 Schley 10 1 Catoosa 9 0 Dodge 9 0 Fannin 9 0 Jones 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Miller 9 0 Pulaski 9 0 Grady 8 0 Jenkins 8 1 Toombs 8 1 Wilkinson 8 0 Appling 7 0 Habersham 7 0 Marion 7 0 Talbot 7 1 Telfair 7 0 Ben Hill 6 0 Brantley 6 1 Emanuel 6 0 Lincoln 6 0 Rabun 6 0 Warren 6 0 Chattooga 5 1 Cook 5 0 Jasper 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Taylor 5 2 Union 5 1 Wilcox 5 0 Wilkes 5 0 Atkinson 4 0 Banks 4 0 Berrien 4 0 Candler 4 0 Gilmer 4 0 Jefferson 4 0 Quitman 4 0 Screven 4 0 Stewart 4 0 Walker 4 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Hart 3 0 Mcintosh 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Wayne 3 0 Webster 3 0 Charlton 2 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Dade 2 1 Echols 2 0 Heard 2 0 Oglethorpe 2 1 Towns 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wheeler 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 1020 8

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 41,085; Positive tests: 10,566 (26%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 10050 38124 Georgia Public Health Lab 516 2961

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,159 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



379 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

