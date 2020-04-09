UPDATE (Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/9/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 10,885 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 10,885 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1336
|48
|Dougherty
|1042
|66
|Dekalb
|766
|13
|Cobb
|653
|32
|Gwinnett
|618
|17
|Clayton
|298
|11
|Hall
|247
|0
|Henry
|233
|3
|Lee
|217
|15
|Bartow
|203
|15
|Carroll
|195
|5
|Sumter
|194
|9
|Cherokee
|167
|6
|Douglas
|134
|5
|Chatham
|131
|4
|Mitchell
|118
|13
|Muscogee
|118
|3
|Forsyth
|109
|2
|Houston
|108
|7
|Early
|105
|5
|Floyd
|100
|5
|Terrell
|98
|10
|Randolph
|95
|4
|Fayette
|93
|4
|Richmond
|89
|4
|Coweta
|87
|2
|Rockdale
|85
|2
|Clarke
|82
|10
|Colquitt
|79
|5
|Thomas
|72
|3
|Newton
|70
|3
|Worth
|70
|4
|Paulding
|69
|2
|Crisp
|60
|0
|Spalding
|60
|4
|Columbia
|58
|0
|Bibb
|56
|1
|Tift
|55
|1
|Troup
|54
|3
|Lowndes
|53
|1
|Coffee
|50
|2
|Barrow
|48
|3
|Ware
|45
|4
|Upson
|42
|0
|Pierce
|40
|1
|Calhoun
|37
|2
|Dooly
|35
|1
|Oconee
|34
|1
|Baldwin
|32
|1
|Walton
|32
|2
|Glynn
|31
|0
|Bryan
|28
|2
|Gordon
|27
|3
|Laurens
|27
|0
|Jackson
|26
|1
|Butts
|25
|0
|Decatur
|25
|0
|Turner
|25
|0
|Dawson
|24
|1
|Greene
|24
|1
|Polk
|22
|0
|Burke
|21
|1
|Washington
|21
|0
|Whitfield
|21
|3
|Peach
|20
|2
|Camden
|19
|0
|Effingham
|19
|1
|Mcduffie
|18
|2
|Meriwether
|18
|0
|Brooks
|17
|1
|Harris
|17
|1
|Macon
|16
|0
|Bulloch
|15
|0
|Clay
|15
|1
|Haralson
|15
|0
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Stephens
|15
|0
|Johnson
|14
|1
|Liberty
|14
|0
|Bacon
|13
|0
|Grady
|13
|0
|Morgan
|13
|0
|Seminole
|13
|0
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Murray
|12
|0
|Pike
|12
|0
|Baker
|11
|2
|Habersham
|11
|0
|Irwin
|11
|0
|Schley
|11
|1
|Toombs
|11
|1
|White
|11
|0
|Catoosa
|10
|0
|Madison
|10
|1
|Pickens
|10
|2
|Dodge
|9
|0
|Fannin
|9
|0
|Jones
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Miller
|9
|0
|Pulaski
|9
|0
|Jenkins
|8
|1
|Marion
|8
|0
|Talbot
|8
|1
|Wilkinson
|8
|0
|Appling
|7
|0
|Ben Hill
|7
|0
|Emanuel
|7
|0
|Telfair
|7
|0
|Berrien
|6
|0
|Brantley
|6
|1
|Cook
|6
|0
|Jasper
|6
|0
|Lincoln
|6
|0
|Rabun
|6
|0
|Warren
|6
|0
|Wilkes
|6
|0
|Banks
|5
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Oglethorpe
|5
|1
|Putnam
|5
|0
|Screven
|5
|0
|Taylor
|5
|2
|Union
|5
|1
|Wilcox
|5
|0
|Atkinson
|4
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Chattooga
|4
|1
|Gilmer
|4
|0
|Jefferson
|4
|1
|Quitman
|4
|0
|Stewart
|4
|0
|Walker
|4
|0
|Chattahoochee
|3
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Crawford
|3
|0
|Elbert
|3
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Heard
|3
|1
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Charlton
|2
|0
|Dade
|2
|1
|Echols
|2
|0
|Towns
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|951
|8
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
Total tests: 41,085; Positive tests: 10,885 (26%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|10350
|38124
|Gphl
|535
|2961
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 2,298 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 412 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.