UPDATE (Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/9/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 10,885 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 10,885 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1336 48
Dougherty 1042 66
Dekalb 766 13
Cobb 653 32
Gwinnett 618 17
Clayton 298 11
Hall 247 0
Henry 233 3
Lee 217 15
Bartow 203 15
Carroll 195 5
Sumter 194 9
Cherokee 167 6
Douglas 134 5
Chatham 131 4
Mitchell 118 13
Muscogee 118 3
Forsyth 109 2
Houston 108 7
Early 105 5
Floyd 100 5
Terrell 98 10
Randolph 95 4
Fayette 93 4
Richmond 89 4
Coweta 87 2
Rockdale 85 2
Clarke 82 10
Colquitt 79 5
Thomas 72 3
Newton 70 3
Worth 70 4
Paulding 69 2
Crisp 60 0
Spalding 60 4
Columbia 58 0
Bibb 56 1
Tift 55 1
Troup 54 3
Lowndes 53 1
Coffee 50 2
Barrow 48 3
Ware 45 4
Upson 42 0
Pierce 40 1
Calhoun 37 2
Dooly 35 1
Oconee 34 1
Baldwin 32 1
Walton 32 2
Glynn 31 0
Bryan 28 2
Gordon 27 3
Laurens 27 0
Jackson 26 1
Butts 25 0
Decatur 25 0
Turner 25 0
Dawson 24 1
Greene 24 1
Polk 22 0
Burke 21 1
Washington 21 0
Whitfield 21 3
Peach 20 2
Camden 19 0
Effingham 19 1
Mcduffie 18 2
Meriwether 18 0
Brooks 17 1
Harris 17 1
Macon 16 0
Bulloch 15 0
Clay 15 1
Haralson 15 0
Lamar 15 0
Stephens 15 0
Johnson 14 1
Liberty 14 0
Bacon 13 0
Grady 13 0
Morgan 13 0
Seminole 13 0
Monroe 12 1
Murray 12 0
Pike 12 0
Baker 11 2
Habersham 11 0
Irwin 11 0
Schley 11 1
Toombs 11 1
White 11 0
Catoosa 10 0
Madison 10 1
Pickens 10 2
Dodge 9 0
Fannin 9 0
Jones 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Miller 9 0
Pulaski 9 0
Jenkins 8 1
Marion 8 0
Talbot 8 1
Wilkinson 8 0
Appling 7 0
Ben Hill 7 0
Emanuel 7 0
Telfair 7 0
Berrien 6 0
Brantley 6 1
Cook 6 0
Jasper 6 0
Lincoln 6 0
Rabun 6 0
Warren 6 0
Wilkes 6 0
Banks 5 0
Lanier 5 0
Oglethorpe 5 1
Putnam 5 0
Screven 5 0
Taylor 5 2
Union 5 1
Wilcox 5 0
Atkinson 4 0
Candler 4 0
Chattooga 4 1
Gilmer 4 0
Jefferson 4 1
Quitman 4 0
Stewart 4 0
Walker 4 0
Chattahoochee 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Crawford 3 0
Elbert 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Hart 3 0
Heard 3 1
Mcintosh 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Wayne 3 0
Webster 3 0
Charlton 2 0
Dade 2 1
Echols 2 0
Towns 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wheeler 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Hancock 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 951 8

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

Total tests: 41,085; Positive tests: 10,885 (26%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 10350 38124
Gphl 535 2961

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   2,298 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   412 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

