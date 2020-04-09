UPDATE (Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/9/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 10,885 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 10,885 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1336 48 Dougherty 1042 66 Dekalb 766 13 Cobb 653 32 Gwinnett 618 17 Clayton 298 11 Hall 247 0 Henry 233 3 Lee 217 15 Bartow 203 15 Carroll 195 5 Sumter 194 9 Cherokee 167 6 Douglas 134 5 Chatham 131 4 Mitchell 118 13 Muscogee 118 3 Forsyth 109 2 Houston 108 7 Early 105 5 Floyd 100 5 Terrell 98 10 Randolph 95 4 Fayette 93 4 Richmond 89 4 Coweta 87 2 Rockdale 85 2 Clarke 82 10 Colquitt 79 5 Thomas 72 3 Newton 70 3 Worth 70 4 Paulding 69 2 Crisp 60 0 Spalding 60 4 Columbia 58 0 Bibb 56 1 Tift 55 1 Troup 54 3 Lowndes 53 1 Coffee 50 2 Barrow 48 3 Ware 45 4 Upson 42 0 Pierce 40 1 Calhoun 37 2 Dooly 35 1 Oconee 34 1 Baldwin 32 1 Walton 32 2 Glynn 31 0 Bryan 28 2 Gordon 27 3 Laurens 27 0 Jackson 26 1 Butts 25 0 Decatur 25 0 Turner 25 0 Dawson 24 1 Greene 24 1 Polk 22 0 Burke 21 1 Washington 21 0 Whitfield 21 3 Peach 20 2 Camden 19 0 Effingham 19 1 Mcduffie 18 2 Meriwether 18 0 Brooks 17 1 Harris 17 1 Macon 16 0 Bulloch 15 0 Clay 15 1 Haralson 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Stephens 15 0 Johnson 14 1 Liberty 14 0 Bacon 13 0 Grady 13 0 Morgan 13 0 Seminole 13 0 Monroe 12 1 Murray 12 0 Pike 12 0 Baker 11 2 Habersham 11 0 Irwin 11 0 Schley 11 1 Toombs 11 1 White 11 0 Catoosa 10 0 Madison 10 1 Pickens 10 2 Dodge 9 0 Fannin 9 0 Jones 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Miller 9 0 Pulaski 9 0 Jenkins 8 1 Marion 8 0 Talbot 8 1 Wilkinson 8 0 Appling 7 0 Ben Hill 7 0 Emanuel 7 0 Telfair 7 0 Berrien 6 0 Brantley 6 1 Cook 6 0 Jasper 6 0 Lincoln 6 0 Rabun 6 0 Warren 6 0 Wilkes 6 0 Banks 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Oglethorpe 5 1 Putnam 5 0 Screven 5 0 Taylor 5 2 Union 5 1 Wilcox 5 0 Atkinson 4 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Gilmer 4 0 Jefferson 4 1 Quitman 4 0 Stewart 4 0 Walker 4 0 Chattahoochee 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Wayne 3 0 Webster 3 0 Charlton 2 0 Dade 2 1 Echols 2 0 Towns 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wheeler 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 951 8

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 41,085; Positive tests: 10,885 (26%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 10350 38124 Gphl 535 2961

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,298 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



412 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

