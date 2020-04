MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to Annuity.org, on average, women are paid about 20 percent less than men working full time. Which means women need to be smart with their money.

Shaun Alston-Howard from Country Financial Insurance joined 41NBC News at Daybreak via Skype, to share some tips for women on how to become financially secure.

- Advertisement -

Click on the video to hear what Alston-Howard had to say.