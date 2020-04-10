15 Central State Hospital staff members, one patient test positive for COVID-19

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Central State Hospital confirmed that 15 staff members and one patient tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

This is according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

The news release says that the hospital is following the Georgia Department of Public Health return-to-work guidance for staff. Health officials say any patient who tests positive will be placed in an isolation unit within the hospital.