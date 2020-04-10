Newtown Macon offers COVID-19 assistance to small businesses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Newtown Macon has started a special COVID-19 project to protect local businesses.

Newtown is offering free counseling sessions for small business owners, in an effort to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Josh Rogers — the CEO of Newtown Macon — says he knew he had to take action when local businesses started looking to his company for help.

Rogers said, “We started getting phone calls from businesses, then we started developing resources, started doing research, and really focusing on getting information to downtown businesses. But it turns out almost all of this information is relevant to every non-profit and business in Middle Georgia.”

Newtown Macon’s website has a special COVID-19 tab. Under the tab, the company has created a variety of free resources for businesses. These resources include:

help to apply for partial unemployment

a coronavirus resource guide

links to webinars

The counseling Newtown is offering webinars that include topics from disaster relief loans to how to set up an online store. Each session is free and covers a new topic each week.

Rogers says he hopes that with a little help, Macon’s economy can be restored as soon as possible.

“We’ve got to be neighbors helping neighbors right now,” Rogers said. “One of the best things about downtown Macon — in general — is that it’s locally owned, family-operated businesses that are the lifeblood of our economy. And so we’ve just got to take care of each other, and make sure everyone gets back to work.”

Newtown Macon hopes to provide businesses with enough information to create stability while going through the pandemic.

To sign up for online webinars, click the link provided under the webinars tab, and then join Zoom conference. The webinars happen every Tuesday at 10 a.m.