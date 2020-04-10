Traffic accident leaves one Macon man dead, two others with serious injuries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a traffic accident that happened in south Macon, leaving one man dead and two others in the hospital.

Investigators say it happened at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Houston Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say a Lincoln Town car — driven by 26-year-old Dontavious Anderson — was traveling north on Houston Avenue. They say 53–year-old Carlos Coleman was also in the car.

Deputies say a Nissan Frontier — driven by 52 -year-old Timothy Mills — was traveling west on Eisenhower.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Houston Avenue. At this time, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Authorities say medical professionals took Mills to The Medical Center, Navicent Health where he received treatment for his injuries. Mills is listed in stable condition.

Anderson and Coleman were also taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health. The hospital lists Anderson in stable condition.

Deputies say Coleman died at the hospital from his injuries.

All of the men were from Macon.