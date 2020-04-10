Severe storms expected on Sunday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) –After a couple of quiet days, severe weather is possible on Sunday.

TODAY.

After a few morning showers, mostly sunny skies are back this afternoon with cooler temperatures in store. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s before temperatures fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s overnight.

TOMORROW.

It will be a gorgeous Saturday under a sunny sky. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 70’s during the afternoon before falling into the low 50’s overnight.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY.

Sunday and Monday will be days to be weather aware. There is growing confidence that a dynamic storm system will produce severe storms all across the Deep South on Sunday and into Monday morning.

The SPC has issued a rare Day 3 Moderate (level 4/5) risk for areas to our west. Part of Middle GA is in an Enhanced (level 3/5) risk area. At this time, all modes of severe weather are still in play including tornadoes and damaging winds. This forecast (timing and intensity) will change in the coming days so stay tuned.

