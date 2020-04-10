Severe storms possible Easter Sunday

A nice day is on the way for Saturday after a cool start. Highs will warm back to the 70’s through day on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

That is all good and well..but all eyes are focused on Sunday for the potential for severe weather.



We are closely monitoring the forecast for Easter Sunday as a classic severe weather set up looks to develop. Several rounds of storms will be possible with the main round of storms rolling through Sunday evening, into Monday early morning.

Strong, long track tornadoes are possible, as well as damaging winds. We could also see significant sized hail. This will be a threat for most of the day, with the main timing on everything being overnight.

Things that you can do right now: have a plan. Make sure you have multiple ways to get your warnings through the day Sunday. Along that same line, make sure electronics are being charged on Saturday/Sunday AM.

This situation is evolving pretty quickly, so just know Dalton and I will be updating you through the weekend with new forecast updates.