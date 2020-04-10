‘This too shall pass’: Churches find alternative ways to worship on Easter Sunday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Easter tradition involves many families getting dressed up, having Easter egg hunts, and of course — going to church.

COVID-19 has changed the way many people worship — this includes Resurrection Sunday.

“For the first time for many, there won’t be an Easter church service on their campus,” said Pastor Dominique Johnson with Kingdom Life Church.

Many pastors agree with Johnson. However, they refuse to let the pandemic hinder Easter services.

At Harvest Church in Centerville, Pastor Jim Cowart planned to do a weekend-long service before the pandemic.

“I was actually going to preach outside while the kids had an Easter egg hunt and have a block party. We’re really having to go to plan ‘B’ now,” Cowart said.

Most congregations are turning to live stream via social media and websites. Johnson says worshipers can stream his service on Sunday and also take virtual communion.

“We’re allowing our congregants to come by and pick up pre-packaged elements,” Johnson said. “And at the end of the message on Sunday, I’ll do a virtual communion with everyone.”

Johnson understands the difficulty of families not having physical church, but he says “this too shall pass.”

“I think it’s going to be interesting. I think people are disappointed, but we know He’s still on the thrown,” Johnson said.

Also, United Community Church on Heath Road planned to do a drive-in Easter service, but it has now been canceled due to the threat of severe weather. The church will stream its service live on its Facebook page.