MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The death of a Macon teen has the Middle Georgia basketball community rattled. On Thursday around 10:30 p.m., 17-year-old Joe Woolfolk was gunned down in the Bloomfield neighborhood.

Norman Bostic, Amateur Athletic Union Basketball coach said, “The sky was the limit for that kid.”

Bostic deemed Joe “a star player.”

Joe was preparing for his last season playing AAU before senior year. Bostic said recruiters had been reaching out to him about Joe receiving scholarship opportunities.

“He was on track to play for the next level,” Bostic said.

Thursday night, just before 10:30, Joe was killed. Investigators say Joe was near the 1600 block of Winston Road when 16-year-old Jieyre Moore shot and killed him. Moore also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

“My whole goal for Joe was to get out of Macon and to try to get to college. Because I knew with the crime in Macon, it’s easy to get caught up. Joe is not to blame for this,” Bostic said.

Joe played basketball for Rutland Middle School, and he continued playing in high school for Windsor Academy. Bostic says Joe was successful in both schools.

When it was time for AAU in the spring, he dubbed the name “Mighty Joe.”

“He likes to go to the hole and make a move. He always hollers ‘aye.’ He has many accolades kids try to emulate,” Bostic said.

Bostic says Joe will be missed throughout Middle Georgia’s basketball community.

“He was well-liked by his peers, his teammates — everybody loved Joe,” Bostic said.

The suspect, Moore, is being charged as an adult. Investigators say more arrests are pending.