UPDATE (Friday, April 10 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 11,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 11,483 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1364 48
Dougherty 1062 67
Dekalb 795 13
Cobb 662 33
Gwinnett 646 17
Clayton 310 11
Hall 250 0
Henry 242 3
Lee 222 15
Sumter 211 9
Bartow 207 15
Carroll 197 5
Cherokee 170 7
Douglas 142 5
Chatham 136 5
Mitchell 131 13
Muscogee 127 3
Forsyth 113 2
Houston 111 7
Early 105 5
Terrell 100 10
Floyd 99 5
Randolph 98 5
Richmond 95 4
Fayette 92 4
Coweta 90 2
Rockdale 85 2
Clarke 81 10
Colquitt 80 5
Worth 75 4
Newton 73 3
Thomas 73 3
Paulding 69 2
Crisp 61 0
Spalding 60 4
Columbia 59 0
Bibb 56 1
Lowndes 56 1
Tift 56 1
Troup 56 3
Coffee 53 2
Barrow 48 3
Ware 48 4
Upson 47 0
Pierce 41 2
Calhoun 37 2
Walton 36 2
Dooly 35 1
Oconee 35 1
Baldwin 32 1
Glynn 32 0
Bryan 29 2
Gordon 28 3
Laurens 28 1
Turner 28 0
Butts 27 0
Decatur 26 0
Jackson 26 1
Greene 25 1
Dawson 24 1
Whitfield 24 3
Burke 21 0
Polk 21 0
Washington 21 0
Peach 20 2
Camden 19 0
Effingham 19 1
Mcduffie 19 2
Macon 18 0
Meriwether 18 0
Brooks 17 1
Harris 17 1
Bulloch 16 0
Clay 15 1
Grady 15 0
Haralson 15 0
Lamar 15 0
Pike 15 0
Stephens 15 0
Bacon 14 0
Johnson 14 1
Liberty 14 0
Morgan 14 0
Habersham 13 0
Monroe 12 1
Murray 12 0
Schley 12 1
Seminole 12 0
Baker 11 2
Catoosa 11 0
Irwin 11 0
Oglethorpe 11 1
Pickens 11 2
Toombs 11 1
White 11 0
Miller 10 0
Dodge 9 0
Fannin 9 0
Jones 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Madison 9 1
Marion 9 0
Pulaski 9 0
Talbot 9 1
Telfair 9 0
Ben Hill 8 0
Jenkins 8 1
Wilkinson 8 1
Appling 7 0
Banks 7 0
Emanuel 7 0
Berrien 6 0
Brantley 6 1
Cook 6 0
Jasper 6 0
Lincoln 6 0
Rabun 6 0
Stewart 6 0
Taylor 6 2
Union 6 1
Walker 6 0
Warren 6 0
Wilkes 6 0
Lanier 5 0
Putnam 5 0
Screven 5 0
Wilcox 5 0
Candler 4 0
Chattooga 4 1
Gilmer 4 0
Jefferson 4 1
Quitman 4 0
Chattahoochee 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Crawford 3 0
Elbert 3 0
Franklin 3 0
Hart 3 0
Heard 3 1
Mcintosh 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Towns 3 0
Wayne 3 0
Webster 3 0
Atkinson 2 0
Charlton 2 0
Dade 2 1
Echols 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wheeler 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Hancock 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 1246 5

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

- Advertisement -

Total tests: 46,147; Positive tests: 11,483 (25%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 10944 43156
Georgia Public Health Lab 539 2991

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   2,351 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   416 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

You Might Also Like