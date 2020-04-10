UPDATE (Friday, April 10 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 11,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 11,483 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1364 48 Dougherty 1062 67 Dekalb 795 13 Cobb 662 33 Gwinnett 646 17 Clayton 310 11 Hall 250 0 Henry 242 3 Lee 222 15 Sumter 211 9 Bartow 207 15 Carroll 197 5 Cherokee 170 7 Douglas 142 5 Chatham 136 5 Mitchell 131 13 Muscogee 127 3 Forsyth 113 2 Houston 111 7 Early 105 5 Terrell 100 10 Floyd 99 5 Randolph 98 5 Richmond 95 4 Fayette 92 4 Coweta 90 2 Rockdale 85 2 Clarke 81 10 Colquitt 80 5 Worth 75 4 Newton 73 3 Thomas 73 3 Paulding 69 2 Crisp 61 0 Spalding 60 4 Columbia 59 0 Bibb 56 1 Lowndes 56 1 Tift 56 1 Troup 56 3 Coffee 53 2 Barrow 48 3 Ware 48 4 Upson 47 0 Pierce 41 2 Calhoun 37 2 Walton 36 2 Dooly 35 1 Oconee 35 1 Baldwin 32 1 Glynn 32 0 Bryan 29 2 Gordon 28 3 Laurens 28 1 Turner 28 0 Butts 27 0 Decatur 26 0 Jackson 26 1 Greene 25 1 Dawson 24 1 Whitfield 24 3 Burke 21 0 Polk 21 0 Washington 21 0 Peach 20 2 Camden 19 0 Effingham 19 1 Mcduffie 19 2 Macon 18 0 Meriwether 18 0 Brooks 17 1 Harris 17 1 Bulloch 16 0 Clay 15 1 Grady 15 0 Haralson 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Pike 15 0 Stephens 15 0 Bacon 14 0 Johnson 14 1 Liberty 14 0 Morgan 14 0 Habersham 13 0 Monroe 12 1 Murray 12 0 Schley 12 1 Seminole 12 0 Baker 11 2 Catoosa 11 0 Irwin 11 0 Oglethorpe 11 1 Pickens 11 2 Toombs 11 1 White 11 0 Miller 10 0 Dodge 9 0 Fannin 9 0 Jones 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 Marion 9 0 Pulaski 9 0 Talbot 9 1 Telfair 9 0 Ben Hill 8 0 Jenkins 8 1 Wilkinson 8 1 Appling 7 0 Banks 7 0 Emanuel 7 0 Berrien 6 0 Brantley 6 1 Cook 6 0 Jasper 6 0 Lincoln 6 0 Rabun 6 0 Stewart 6 0 Taylor 6 2 Union 6 1 Walker 6 0 Warren 6 0 Wilkes 6 0 Lanier 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Screven 5 0 Wilcox 5 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Gilmer 4 0 Jefferson 4 1 Quitman 4 0 Chattahoochee 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Towns 3 0 Wayne 3 0 Webster 3 0 Atkinson 2 0 Charlton 2 0 Dade 2 1 Echols 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wheeler 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 1246 5

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 46,147; Positive tests: 11,483 (25%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 10944 43156 Georgia Public Health Lab 539 2991

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,351 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



416 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

