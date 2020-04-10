UPDATE (Friday, April 10 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/10/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 11,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 11,483 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1364
|48
|Dougherty
|1062
|67
|Dekalb
|795
|13
|Cobb
|662
|33
|Gwinnett
|646
|17
|Clayton
|310
|11
|Hall
|250
|0
|Henry
|242
|3
|Lee
|222
|15
|Sumter
|211
|9
|Bartow
|207
|15
|Carroll
|197
|5
|Cherokee
|170
|7
|Douglas
|142
|5
|Chatham
|136
|5
|Mitchell
|131
|13
|Muscogee
|127
|3
|Forsyth
|113
|2
|Houston
|111
|7
|Early
|105
|5
|Terrell
|100
|10
|Floyd
|99
|5
|Randolph
|98
|5
|Richmond
|95
|4
|Fayette
|92
|4
|Coweta
|90
|2
|Rockdale
|85
|2
|Clarke
|81
|10
|Colquitt
|80
|5
|Worth
|75
|4
|Newton
|73
|3
|Thomas
|73
|3
|Paulding
|69
|2
|Crisp
|61
|0
|Spalding
|60
|4
|Columbia
|59
|0
|Bibb
|56
|1
|Lowndes
|56
|1
|Tift
|56
|1
|Troup
|56
|3
|Coffee
|53
|2
|Barrow
|48
|3
|Ware
|48
|4
|Upson
|47
|0
|Pierce
|41
|2
|Calhoun
|37
|2
|Walton
|36
|2
|Dooly
|35
|1
|Oconee
|35
|1
|Baldwin
|32
|1
|Glynn
|32
|0
|Bryan
|29
|2
|Gordon
|28
|3
|Laurens
|28
|1
|Turner
|28
|0
|Butts
|27
|0
|Decatur
|26
|0
|Jackson
|26
|1
|Greene
|25
|1
|Dawson
|24
|1
|Whitfield
|24
|3
|Burke
|21
|0
|Polk
|21
|0
|Washington
|21
|0
|Peach
|20
|2
|Camden
|19
|0
|Effingham
|19
|1
|Mcduffie
|19
|2
|Macon
|18
|0
|Meriwether
|18
|0
|Brooks
|17
|1
|Harris
|17
|1
|Bulloch
|16
|0
|Clay
|15
|1
|Grady
|15
|0
|Haralson
|15
|0
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Pike
|15
|0
|Stephens
|15
|0
|Bacon
|14
|0
|Johnson
|14
|1
|Liberty
|14
|0
|Morgan
|14
|0
|Habersham
|13
|0
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Murray
|12
|0
|Schley
|12
|1
|Seminole
|12
|0
|Baker
|11
|2
|Catoosa
|11
|0
|Irwin
|11
|0
|Oglethorpe
|11
|1
|Pickens
|11
|2
|Toombs
|11
|1
|White
|11
|0
|Miller
|10
|0
|Dodge
|9
|0
|Fannin
|9
|0
|Jones
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Madison
|9
|1
|Marion
|9
|0
|Pulaski
|9
|0
|Talbot
|9
|1
|Telfair
|9
|0
|Ben Hill
|8
|0
|Jenkins
|8
|1
|Wilkinson
|8
|1
|Appling
|7
|0
|Banks
|7
|0
|Emanuel
|7
|0
|Berrien
|6
|0
|Brantley
|6
|1
|Cook
|6
|0
|Jasper
|6
|0
|Lincoln
|6
|0
|Rabun
|6
|0
|Stewart
|6
|0
|Taylor
|6
|2
|Union
|6
|1
|Walker
|6
|0
|Warren
|6
|0
|Wilkes
|6
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Putnam
|5
|0
|Screven
|5
|0
|Wilcox
|5
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Chattooga
|4
|1
|Gilmer
|4
|0
|Jefferson
|4
|1
|Quitman
|4
|0
|Chattahoochee
|3
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Crawford
|3
|0
|Elbert
|3
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Heard
|3
|1
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Towns
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Atkinson
|2
|0
|Charlton
|2
|0
|Dade
|2
|1
|Echols
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|1246
|5
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
Total tests: 46,147; Positive tests: 11,483 (25%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|Positive Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|10944
|43156
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|539
|2991
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 2,351 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 416 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.