UPDATE (Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 11,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 11,859 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1417 50
Dougherty 1072 68
Dekalb 826 13
Cobb 681 33
Gwinnett 669 17
Clayton 328 11
Hall 273 0
Henry 249 3
Lee 230 15
Sumter 216 9
Bartow 208 15
Carroll 200 5
Cherokee 177 7
Douglas 148 5
Muscogee 142 3
Chatham 140 5
Mitchell 135 13
Richmond 134 4
Forsyth 119 4
Houston 112 7
Early 107 6
Floyd 104 5
Terrell 103 10
Randolph 102 5
Coweta 100 2
Fayette 93 4
Rockdale 89 2
Clarke 81 10
Colquitt 80 5
Worth 78 4
Newton 77 3
Paulding 74 2
Thomas 74 3
Columbia 65 0
Spalding 65 4
Crisp 63 0
Lowndes 59 2
Bibb 58 1
Tift 56 1
Troup 56 3
Coffee 53 2
Barrow 51 3
Upson 50 0
Ware 50 4
Pierce 43 2
Calhoun 39 2
Dooly 37 1
Oconee 37 1
Baldwin 35 1
Glynn 34 0
Walton 34 2
Bryan 29 2
Gordon 29 3
Laurens 29 1
Turner 28 0
Butts 27 0
Decatur 27 0
Jackson 26 1
Dawson 25 2
Greene 25 1
Burke 24 0
Whitfield 24 3
Peach 21 2
Polk 21 0
Washington 21 0
Effingham 20 1
Camden 19 0
Harris 19 1
Mcduffie 19 2
Meriwether 19 0
Macon 18 0
Brooks 17 1
Liberty 16 0
Stephens 16 0
Bulloch 15 0
Clay 15 1
Grady 15 0
Haralson 15 0
Johnson 15 1
Lamar 15 0
Pike 15 0
Bacon 14 0
Habersham 14 1
Morgan 14 0
Seminole 14 0
Catoosa 12 0
Monroe 12 1
Murray 12 0
Oglethorpe 12 1
Schley 12 1
Baker 11 2
Irwin 11 0
Toombs 11 1
White 11 0
Jones 10 0
Madison 10 1
Marion 10 0
Miller 10 0
Pickens 10 2
Appling 9 0
Dodge 9 0
Fannin 9 0
Jenkins 9 1
Lumpkin 9 0
Pulaski 9 0
Talbot 9 1
Telfair 9 0
Wilkinson 9 1
Ben Hill 8 0
Banks 7 0
Brantley 7 1
Emanuel 7 0
Lincoln 7 0
Taylor 7 2
Berrien 6 0
Cook 6 0
Gilmer 6 0
Jasper 6 0
Jefferson 6 1
Rabun 6 0
Stewart 6 0
Union 6 1
Walker 6 0
Warren 6 0
Wilkes 6 0
Lanier 5 0
Putnam 5 0
Screven 5 0
Wilcox 5 0
Candler 4 0
Chattooga 4 1
Franklin 4 0
Wayne 4 0
Chattahoochee 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Crawford 3 0
Elbert 3 0
Hart 3 0
Heard 3 1
Mcintosh 3 0
Quitman 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Towns 3 0
Webster 3 0
Atkinson 2 0
Charlton 2 0
Dade 2 1
Echols 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wheeler 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Hancock 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 1226 5

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

Total tests: 46,147; Positive tests: 11,859 (26%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 11320 43156
Georgia Public Health Lab 539 2991

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   2,454 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   425 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

