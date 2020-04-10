UPDATE (Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/10/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 11,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 11,859 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1417
|50
|Dougherty
|1072
|68
|Dekalb
|826
|13
|Cobb
|681
|33
|Gwinnett
|669
|17
|Clayton
|328
|11
|Hall
|273
|0
|Henry
|249
|3
|Lee
|230
|15
|Sumter
|216
|9
|Bartow
|208
|15
|Carroll
|200
|5
|Cherokee
|177
|7
|Douglas
|148
|5
|Muscogee
|142
|3
|Chatham
|140
|5
|Mitchell
|135
|13
|Richmond
|134
|4
|Forsyth
|119
|4
|Houston
|112
|7
|Early
|107
|6
|Floyd
|104
|5
|Terrell
|103
|10
|Randolph
|102
|5
|Coweta
|100
|2
|Fayette
|93
|4
|Rockdale
|89
|2
|Clarke
|81
|10
|Colquitt
|80
|5
|Worth
|78
|4
|Newton
|77
|3
|Paulding
|74
|2
|Thomas
|74
|3
|Columbia
|65
|0
|Spalding
|65
|4
|Crisp
|63
|0
|Lowndes
|59
|2
|Bibb
|58
|1
|Tift
|56
|1
|Troup
|56
|3
|Coffee
|53
|2
|Barrow
|51
|3
|Upson
|50
|0
|Ware
|50
|4
|Pierce
|43
|2
|Calhoun
|39
|2
|Dooly
|37
|1
|Oconee
|37
|1
|Baldwin
|35
|1
|Glynn
|34
|0
|Walton
|34
|2
|Bryan
|29
|2
|Gordon
|29
|3
|Laurens
|29
|1
|Turner
|28
|0
|Butts
|27
|0
|Decatur
|27
|0
|Jackson
|26
|1
|Dawson
|25
|2
|Greene
|25
|1
|Burke
|24
|0
|Whitfield
|24
|3
|Peach
|21
|2
|Polk
|21
|0
|Washington
|21
|0
|Effingham
|20
|1
|Camden
|19
|0
|Harris
|19
|1
|Mcduffie
|19
|2
|Meriwether
|19
|0
|Macon
|18
|0
|Brooks
|17
|1
|Liberty
|16
|0
|Stephens
|16
|0
|Bulloch
|15
|0
|Clay
|15
|1
|Grady
|15
|0
|Haralson
|15
|0
|Johnson
|15
|1
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Pike
|15
|0
|Bacon
|14
|0
|Habersham
|14
|1
|Morgan
|14
|0
|Seminole
|14
|0
|Catoosa
|12
|0
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Murray
|12
|0
|Oglethorpe
|12
|1
|Schley
|12
|1
|Baker
|11
|2
|Irwin
|11
|0
|Toombs
|11
|1
|White
|11
|0
|Jones
|10
|0
|Madison
|10
|1
|Marion
|10
|0
|Miller
|10
|0
|Pickens
|10
|2
|Appling
|9
|0
|Dodge
|9
|0
|Fannin
|9
|0
|Jenkins
|9
|1
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Pulaski
|9
|0
|Talbot
|9
|1
|Telfair
|9
|0
|Wilkinson
|9
|1
|Ben Hill
|8
|0
|Banks
|7
|0
|Brantley
|7
|1
|Emanuel
|7
|0
|Lincoln
|7
|0
|Taylor
|7
|2
|Berrien
|6
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|Gilmer
|6
|0
|Jasper
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|6
|1
|Rabun
|6
|0
|Stewart
|6
|0
|Union
|6
|1
|Walker
|6
|0
|Warren
|6
|0
|Wilkes
|6
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Putnam
|5
|0
|Screven
|5
|0
|Wilcox
|5
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Chattooga
|4
|1
|Franklin
|4
|0
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Chattahoochee
|3
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Crawford
|3
|0
|Elbert
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Heard
|3
|1
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Towns
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Atkinson
|2
|0
|Charlton
|2
|0
|Dade
|2
|1
|Echols
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|1226
|5
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
Total tests: 46,147; Positive tests: 11,859 (26%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|Positive Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|11320
|43156
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|539
|2991
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 2,454 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 425 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.