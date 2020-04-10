UPDATE (Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 11,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 11,859 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1417 50 Dougherty 1072 68 Dekalb 826 13 Cobb 681 33 Gwinnett 669 17 Clayton 328 11 Hall 273 0 Henry 249 3 Lee 230 15 Sumter 216 9 Bartow 208 15 Carroll 200 5 Cherokee 177 7 Douglas 148 5 Muscogee 142 3 Chatham 140 5 Mitchell 135 13 Richmond 134 4 Forsyth 119 4 Houston 112 7 Early 107 6 Floyd 104 5 Terrell 103 10 Randolph 102 5 Coweta 100 2 Fayette 93 4 Rockdale 89 2 Clarke 81 10 Colquitt 80 5 Worth 78 4 Newton 77 3 Paulding 74 2 Thomas 74 3 Columbia 65 0 Spalding 65 4 Crisp 63 0 Lowndes 59 2 Bibb 58 1 Tift 56 1 Troup 56 3 Coffee 53 2 Barrow 51 3 Upson 50 0 Ware 50 4 Pierce 43 2 Calhoun 39 2 Dooly 37 1 Oconee 37 1 Baldwin 35 1 Glynn 34 0 Walton 34 2 Bryan 29 2 Gordon 29 3 Laurens 29 1 Turner 28 0 Butts 27 0 Decatur 27 0 Jackson 26 1 Dawson 25 2 Greene 25 1 Burke 24 0 Whitfield 24 3 Peach 21 2 Polk 21 0 Washington 21 0 Effingham 20 1 Camden 19 0 Harris 19 1 Mcduffie 19 2 Meriwether 19 0 Macon 18 0 Brooks 17 1 Liberty 16 0 Stephens 16 0 Bulloch 15 0 Clay 15 1 Grady 15 0 Haralson 15 0 Johnson 15 1 Lamar 15 0 Pike 15 0 Bacon 14 0 Habersham 14 1 Morgan 14 0 Seminole 14 0 Catoosa 12 0 Monroe 12 1 Murray 12 0 Oglethorpe 12 1 Schley 12 1 Baker 11 2 Irwin 11 0 Toombs 11 1 White 11 0 Jones 10 0 Madison 10 1 Marion 10 0 Miller 10 0 Pickens 10 2 Appling 9 0 Dodge 9 0 Fannin 9 0 Jenkins 9 1 Lumpkin 9 0 Pulaski 9 0 Talbot 9 1 Telfair 9 0 Wilkinson 9 1 Ben Hill 8 0 Banks 7 0 Brantley 7 1 Emanuel 7 0 Lincoln 7 0 Taylor 7 2 Berrien 6 0 Cook 6 0 Gilmer 6 0 Jasper 6 0 Jefferson 6 1 Rabun 6 0 Stewart 6 0 Union 6 1 Walker 6 0 Warren 6 0 Wilkes 6 0 Lanier 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Screven 5 0 Wilcox 5 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Franklin 4 0 Wayne 4 0 Chattahoochee 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Towns 3 0 Webster 3 0 Atkinson 2 0 Charlton 2 0 Dade 2 1 Echols 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wheeler 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 1226 5

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 46,147; Positive tests: 11,859 (26%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 11320 43156 Georgia Public Health Lab 539 2991

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,454 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



425 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

