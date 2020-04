MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Missouri man is dead after an early morning crash on I-75 N in Monroe County.

A news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 197.

The sheriff’s office says an 18-wheeler, driven by 49-year-old Derriun F. Taylor of Perryville, Missouri, left the highway and overturned, hitting several trees and a fence line.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.