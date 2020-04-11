UPDATE (Saturday, April 11 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/11/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 12,159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 12,159 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1422 50 Dougherty 1076 69 Dekalb 835 13 Cobb 696 33 Gwinnett 675 18 Clayton 331 11 Hall 275 0 Henry 249 3 Lee 234 15 Sumter 222 9 Bartow 209 15 Carroll 201 5 Cherokee 182 7 Douglas 147 5 Muscogee 144 4 Chatham 142 5 Richmond 138 3 Mitchell 135 13 Forsyth 121 4 Houston 113 7 Early 106 6 Floyd 105 5 Terrell 104 10 Randolph 103 5 Coweta 101 2 Fayette 94 4 Rockdale 91 2 Clarke 82 11 Colquitt 80 5 Worth 78 4 Newton 77 3 Paulding 76 2 Thomas 74 3 Crisp 67 0 Columbia 66 0 Spalding 65 4 Bibb 63 1 Lowndes 59 2 Tift 57 1 Troup 55 3 Coffee 53 2 Barrow 51 3 Upson 51 1 Ware 50 4 Pierce 45 2 Baldwin 44 1 Calhoun 41 2 Dooly 40 1 Oconee 36 0 Walton 36 2 Glynn 33 0 Gordon 29 3 Turner 29 0 Bryan 28 1 Burke 28 1 Laurens 28 1 Butts 27 0 Decatur 27 0 Jackson 26 1 Dawson 25 2 Greene 25 1 Whitfield 24 3 Meriwether 22 0 Peach 21 2 Polk 21 0 Washington 21 0 Camden 20 0 Effingham 20 1 Mcduffie 20 2 Harris 19 1 Macon 19 0 Brooks 18 1 Stephens 17 0 Bulloch 16 1 Liberty 16 0 Clay 15 1 Grady 15 0 Haralson 15 0 Johnson 15 1 Lamar 15 0 Pike 15 0 Bacon 14 0 Habersham 14 1 Morgan 14 0 Murray 14 0 Seminole 14 0 Baker 12 2 Catoosa 12 0 Monroe 12 1 Oglethorpe 12 1 Schley 12 1 Irwin 11 0 Jones 11 0 Toombs 11 1 White 11 0 Madison 10 1 Marion 10 0 Miller 10 0 Pickens 10 2 Wilkinson 10 1 Appling 9 0 Dodge 9 0 Fannin 9 0 Jenkins 9 1 Lumpkin 9 0 Pulaski 9 0 Talbot 9 1 Telfair 9 0 Ben Hill 8 0 Lincoln 8 0 Banks 7 0 Brantley 7 1 Emanuel 7 0 Taylor 7 2 Union 7 1 Berrien 6 0 Cook 6 0 Gilmer 6 0 Jasper 6 0 Jefferson 6 1 Rabun 6 0 Stewart 6 0 Walker 6 0 Warren 6 0 Wilkes 6 0 Chattooga 5 1 Lanier 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Screven 5 0 Wilcox 5 0 Candler 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Wayne 4 0 Chattahoochee 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Hancock 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Towns 3 0 Webster 3 0 Atkinson 2 0 Charlton 2 0 Dade 2 1 Echols 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wheeler 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 1397 4

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 51,715; Positive tests: 12,159 (24%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 11582 48434 Georgia Public Health Lab 577 3281

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,479 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



428 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 am. on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

