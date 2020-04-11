UPDATE (Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/11/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 12,261 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 12,261 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1446 50
Dougherty 1102 72
Dekalb 848 14
Cobb 705 32
Gwinnett 681 18
Clayton 339 11
Hall 276 0
Henry 254 3
Lee 236 15
Sumter 224 9
Bartow 211 15
Carroll 204 5
Cherokee 186 7
Douglas 151 5
Chatham 146 5
Muscogee 144 4
Richmond 138 3
Mitchell 136 13
Forsyth 128 5
Early 120 6
Houston 113 7
Floyd 107 5
Terrell 106 10
Randolph 103 5
Coweta 101 2
Fayette 99 4
Rockdale 92 2
Colquitt 84 5
Clarke 82 11
Worth 80 4
Paulding 79 2
Newton 78 3
Thomas 76 3
Spalding 69 4
Columbia 68 0
Crisp 67 0
Bibb 62 1
Lowndes 59 2
Tift 59 1
Troup 57 3
Coffee 53 2
Barrow 51 3
Upson 51 1
Ware 50 4
Baldwin 47 1
Pierce 45 2
Calhoun 41 2
Dooly 40 1
Walton 38 2
Oconee 36 0
Turner 35 0
Glynn 33 0
Gordon 33 3
Laurens 31 1
Bryan 28 1
Burke 28 1
Butts 28 0
Decatur 28 0
Jackson 26 1
Dawson 25 2
Greene 25 1
Whitfield 24 3
Meriwether 23 0
Peach 22 2
Polk 22 0
Washington 21 0
Camden 20 0
Effingham 20 1
Mcduffie 20 2
Harris 19 1
Macon 19 0
Brooks 18 1
Stephens 17 0
Bulloch 16 1
Haralson 16 0
Liberty 16 0
Pike 16 0
Clay 15 1
Grady 15 0
Johnson 15 1
Lamar 15 0
Bacon 14 0
Habersham 14 1
Morgan 14 0
Murray 14 0
Seminole 14 0
Baker 13 2
Catoosa 12 0
Monroe 12 1
Oglethorpe 12 1
Schley 12 1
Dodge 11 0
Irwin 11 0
Jones 11 0
Pickens 11 2
Toombs 11 1
White 11 0
Madison 10 1
Marion 10 0
Miller 10 0
Wilkinson 10 1
Appling 9 0
Fannin 9 0
Jenkins 9 1
Lumpkin 9 0
Pulaski 9 0
Talbot 9 1
Telfair 9 0
Ben Hill 8 0
Lincoln 8 0
Banks 7 0
Brantley 7 1
Emanuel 7 0
Taylor 7 2
Union 7 1
Berrien 6 0
Chattooga 6 1
Cook 6 0
Gilmer 6 0
Jasper 6 0
Jefferson 6 1
Rabun 6 0
Stewart 6 0
Walker 6 0
Warren 6 0
Wilkes 6 0
Lanier 5 0
Putnam 5 0
Screven 5 0
Wilcox 5 0
Candler 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Heard 4 1
Wayne 4 0
Chattahoochee 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Crawford 3 0
Elbert 3 0
Hancock 3 0
Hart 3 0
Mcintosh 3 0
Quitman 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Towns 3 0
Webster 3 0
Atkinson 2 0
Charlton 2 0
Dade 2 1
Echols 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wheeler 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 1300 4

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

Total tests: 51,715; Positive tests: 12,261 (24%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 11682 48434
Georgia Public Health Lab 579 3281

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   2,491 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   432 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

