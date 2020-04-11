UPDATE (Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/11/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 12,261 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 12,261 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1446 50 Dougherty 1102 72 Dekalb 848 14 Cobb 705 32 Gwinnett 681 18 Clayton 339 11 Hall 276 0 Henry 254 3 Lee 236 15 Sumter 224 9 Bartow 211 15 Carroll 204 5 Cherokee 186 7 Douglas 151 5 Chatham 146 5 Muscogee 144 4 Richmond 138 3 Mitchell 136 13 Forsyth 128 5 Early 120 6 Houston 113 7 Floyd 107 5 Terrell 106 10 Randolph 103 5 Coweta 101 2 Fayette 99 4 Rockdale 92 2 Colquitt 84 5 Clarke 82 11 Worth 80 4 Paulding 79 2 Newton 78 3 Thomas 76 3 Spalding 69 4 Columbia 68 0 Crisp 67 0 Bibb 62 1 Lowndes 59 2 Tift 59 1 Troup 57 3 Coffee 53 2 Barrow 51 3 Upson 51 1 Ware 50 4 Baldwin 47 1 Pierce 45 2 Calhoun 41 2 Dooly 40 1 Walton 38 2 Oconee 36 0 Turner 35 0 Glynn 33 0 Gordon 33 3 Laurens 31 1 Bryan 28 1 Burke 28 1 Butts 28 0 Decatur 28 0 Jackson 26 1 Dawson 25 2 Greene 25 1 Whitfield 24 3 Meriwether 23 0 Peach 22 2 Polk 22 0 Washington 21 0 Camden 20 0 Effingham 20 1 Mcduffie 20 2 Harris 19 1 Macon 19 0 Brooks 18 1 Stephens 17 0 Bulloch 16 1 Haralson 16 0 Liberty 16 0 Pike 16 0 Clay 15 1 Grady 15 0 Johnson 15 1 Lamar 15 0 Bacon 14 0 Habersham 14 1 Morgan 14 0 Murray 14 0 Seminole 14 0 Baker 13 2 Catoosa 12 0 Monroe 12 1 Oglethorpe 12 1 Schley 12 1 Dodge 11 0 Irwin 11 0 Jones 11 0 Pickens 11 2 Toombs 11 1 White 11 0 Madison 10 1 Marion 10 0 Miller 10 0 Wilkinson 10 1 Appling 9 0 Fannin 9 0 Jenkins 9 1 Lumpkin 9 0 Pulaski 9 0 Talbot 9 1 Telfair 9 0 Ben Hill 8 0 Lincoln 8 0 Banks 7 0 Brantley 7 1 Emanuel 7 0 Taylor 7 2 Union 7 1 Berrien 6 0 Chattooga 6 1 Cook 6 0 Gilmer 6 0 Jasper 6 0 Jefferson 6 1 Rabun 6 0 Stewart 6 0 Walker 6 0 Warren 6 0 Wilkes 6 0 Lanier 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Screven 5 0 Wilcox 5 0 Candler 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Heard 4 1 Wayne 4 0 Chattahoochee 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Hancock 3 0 Hart 3 0 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Towns 3 0 Webster 3 0 Atkinson 2 0 Charlton 2 0 Dade 2 1 Echols 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wheeler 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 1300 4

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



- Advertisement -

Total tests: 51,715; Positive tests: 12,261 (24%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 11682 48434 Georgia Public Health Lab 579 3281

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,491 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



432 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Related Article: Georgia Power offers safety tips ahead of storm season

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

