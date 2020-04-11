UPDATE (Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/11/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 12,261 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 12,261 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1446
|50
|Dougherty
|1102
|72
|Dekalb
|848
|14
|Cobb
|705
|32
|Gwinnett
|681
|18
|Clayton
|339
|11
|Hall
|276
|0
|Henry
|254
|3
|Lee
|236
|15
|Sumter
|224
|9
|Bartow
|211
|15
|Carroll
|204
|5
|Cherokee
|186
|7
|Douglas
|151
|5
|Chatham
|146
|5
|Muscogee
|144
|4
|Richmond
|138
|3
|Mitchell
|136
|13
|Forsyth
|128
|5
|Early
|120
|6
|Houston
|113
|7
|Floyd
|107
|5
|Terrell
|106
|10
|Randolph
|103
|5
|Coweta
|101
|2
|Fayette
|99
|4
|Rockdale
|92
|2
|Colquitt
|84
|5
|Clarke
|82
|11
|Worth
|80
|4
|Paulding
|79
|2
|Newton
|78
|3
|Thomas
|76
|3
|Spalding
|69
|4
|Columbia
|68
|0
|Crisp
|67
|0
|Bibb
|62
|1
|Lowndes
|59
|2
|Tift
|59
|1
|Troup
|57
|3
|Coffee
|53
|2
|Barrow
|51
|3
|Upson
|51
|1
|Ware
|50
|4
|Baldwin
|47
|1
|Pierce
|45
|2
|Calhoun
|41
|2
|Dooly
|40
|1
|Walton
|38
|2
|Oconee
|36
|0
|Turner
|35
|0
|Glynn
|33
|0
|Gordon
|33
|3
|Laurens
|31
|1
|Bryan
|28
|1
|Burke
|28
|1
|Butts
|28
|0
|Decatur
|28
|0
|Jackson
|26
|1
|Dawson
|25
|2
|Greene
|25
|1
|Whitfield
|24
|3
|Meriwether
|23
|0
|Peach
|22
|2
|Polk
|22
|0
|Washington
|21
|0
|Camden
|20
|0
|Effingham
|20
|1
|Mcduffie
|20
|2
|Harris
|19
|1
|Macon
|19
|0
|Brooks
|18
|1
|Stephens
|17
|0
|Bulloch
|16
|1
|Haralson
|16
|0
|Liberty
|16
|0
|Pike
|16
|0
|Clay
|15
|1
|Grady
|15
|0
|Johnson
|15
|1
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Bacon
|14
|0
|Habersham
|14
|1
|Morgan
|14
|0
|Murray
|14
|0
|Seminole
|14
|0
|Baker
|13
|2
|Catoosa
|12
|0
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Oglethorpe
|12
|1
|Schley
|12
|1
|Dodge
|11
|0
|Irwin
|11
|0
|Jones
|11
|0
|Pickens
|11
|2
|Toombs
|11
|1
|White
|11
|0
|Madison
|10
|1
|Marion
|10
|0
|Miller
|10
|0
|Wilkinson
|10
|1
|Appling
|9
|0
|Fannin
|9
|0
|Jenkins
|9
|1
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Pulaski
|9
|0
|Talbot
|9
|1
|Telfair
|9
|0
|Ben Hill
|8
|0
|Lincoln
|8
|0
|Banks
|7
|0
|Brantley
|7
|1
|Emanuel
|7
|0
|Taylor
|7
|2
|Union
|7
|1
|Berrien
|6
|0
|Chattooga
|6
|1
|Cook
|6
|0
|Gilmer
|6
|0
|Jasper
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|6
|1
|Rabun
|6
|0
|Stewart
|6
|0
|Walker
|6
|0
|Warren
|6
|0
|Wilkes
|6
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Putnam
|5
|0
|Screven
|5
|0
|Wilcox
|5
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Franklin
|4
|0
|Heard
|4
|1
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Chattahoochee
|3
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Crawford
|3
|0
|Elbert
|3
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Towns
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Atkinson
|2
|0
|Charlton
|2
|0
|Dade
|2
|1
|Echols
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|1300
|4
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
Total tests: 51,715; Positive tests: 12,261 (24%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|Positive Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|11682
|48434
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|579
|3281
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 2,491 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 432 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.