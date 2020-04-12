Second COVID-19 death reported at Central State Hospital in Baldwin Co.

According to a department news release, 12 patients and 24 staff at Central State Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities is reporting the death of a second employee at Central State Hospital in Baldwin County.

According to a department news release, 12 patients and 24 staff at Central State Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a statement Governor Brian Kemp said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the loss of a second dedicated public servant from Central State Hospital in Milledgeville to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marty and I are lifting up their families, friends, and community in our thoughts and prayers. We are making every effort to ensure the health and safety of our team members and patients at Central State Hospital and the city of Milledgeville. Their heroic efforts to serve on the front lines in the face of this challenge are so deeply

appreciated.”

According to the DBHDD news release, patients who test positive are placed in a designated isolation unit. DBHDD reports Central State Hospital is following all Department of Public Health guidance for staff who test positive.

The release goes on to say, Georgia Emergency Management Agency provided an additional supply of masks that arrived at Central State Hospital.

“Central State Hospital will continue the decontamination process that the National Guard has begun while ensuring that all hospital personnel are following the safety guidelines implemented by the Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Governor Kemp.

According to the DBHDD news release, the National Guard Infection Control Team completed decontamination of patient care and food service areas. The unit will return Monday to decontaminate remaining areas.