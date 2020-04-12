UPDATE (Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/12/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 12,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 12,545 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1490
|50
|Dougherty
|1173
|72
|Dekalb
|891
|14
|Cobb
|726
|35
|Gwinnett
|700
|19
|Clayton
|370
|11
|Hall
|280
|0
|Henry
|263
|3
|Lee
|244
|15
|Sumter
|239
|9
|Bartow
|213
|16
|Carroll
|210
|5
|Cherokee
|187
|7
|Douglas
|158
|5
|Muscogee
|156
|4
|Chatham
|148
|5
|Richmond
|144
|4
|Mitchell
|138
|14
|Forsyth
|132
|5
|Early
|125
|6
|Houston
|121
|7
|Randolph
|110
|5
|Terrell
|109
|10
|Floyd
|108
|5
|Coweta
|106
|2
|Fayette
|100
|4
|Rockdale
|97
|2
|Colquitt
|87
|5
|Worth
|87
|4
|Clarke
|84
|11
|Paulding
|83
|2
|Newton
|81
|3
|Thomas
|77
|3
|Spalding
|73
|4
|Bibb
|70
|1
|Columbia
|69
|0
|Crisp
|69
|0
|Troup
|60
|3
|Lowndes
|59
|2
|Tift
|59
|1
|Coffee
|58
|3
|Upson
|56
|1
|Barrow
|55
|3
|Ware
|54
|4
|Baldwin
|53
|2
|Calhoun
|45
|2
|Pierce
|45
|2
|Dooly
|43
|2
|Walton
|42
|2
|Oconee
|38
|0
|Gordon
|37
|3
|Turner
|37
|0
|Laurens
|34
|1
|Glynn
|33
|0
|Bryan
|29
|1
|Butts
|29
|0
|Decatur
|29
|0
|Burke
|28
|1
|Jackson
|27
|1
|Dawson
|26
|2
|Greene
|26
|1
|Polk
|25
|0
|Whitfield
|24
|3
|Wilcox
|24
|0
|Macon
|23
|0
|Mcduffie
|23
|2
|Meriwether
|23
|0
|Peach
|23
|2
|Effingham
|22
|1
|Washington
|22
|0
|Camden
|21
|0
|Harris
|20
|1
|Brooks
|19
|1
|Johnson
|19
|1
|Bulloch
|17
|1
|Liberty
|17
|0
|Stephens
|17
|0
|Haralson
|16
|0
|Lamar
|16
|0
|Pike
|16
|0
|Clay
|15
|1
|Grady
|15
|0
|Seminole
|15
|0
|Bacon
|14
|0
|Baker
|14
|2
|Habersham
|14
|1
|Morgan
|14
|0
|Murray
|14
|0
|Catoosa
|13
|0
|Dodge
|13
|0
|Jones
|12
|0
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Oglethorpe
|12
|1
|Schley
|12
|1
|Irwin
|11
|0
|Miller
|11
|0
|Pickens
|11
|2
|Toombs
|11
|1
|White
|11
|0
|Wilkinson
|11
|1
|Appling
|10
|0
|Madison
|10
|1
|Marion
|10
|0
|Fannin
|9
|0
|Jenkins
|9
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Pulaski
|9
|0
|Talbot
|9
|1
|Telfair
|9
|0
|Ben Hill
|8
|0
|Brantley
|8
|1
|Emanuel
|8
|0
|Jasper
|8
|0
|Banks
|7
|0
|Chattooga
|7
|1
|Cook
|7
|0
|Gilmer
|7
|0
|Screven
|7
|0
|Stewart
|7
|0
|Taylor
|7
|2
|Union
|7
|1
|Warren
|7
|0
|Berrien
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|6
|1
|Putnam
|6
|0
|Rabun
|6
|0
|Walker
|6
|0
|Wilkes
|6
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Franklin
|4
|0
|Heard
|4
|1
|Wayne
|4
|0
|Charlton
|3
|0
|Chattahoochee
|3
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Crawford
|3
|0
|Elbert
|3
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|0
|Towns
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Atkinson
|2
|0
|Dade
|2
|1
|Echols
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Evans
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|636
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|447
|4
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 54,453; Positive tests: 12,545 (23%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|Positive Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|11908
|50933
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|637
|3520
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 2,516 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 442 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:37 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.