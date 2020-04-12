UPDATE (Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/12/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 12,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 12,545 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1490 50
Dougherty 1173 72
Dekalb 891 14
Cobb 726 35
Gwinnett 700 19
Clayton 370 11
Hall 280 0
Henry 263 3
Lee 244 15
Sumter 239 9
Bartow 213 16
Carroll 210 5
Cherokee 187 7
Douglas 158 5
Muscogee 156 4
Chatham 148 5
Richmond 144 4
Mitchell 138 14
Forsyth 132 5
Early 125 6
Houston 121 7
Randolph 110 5
Terrell 109 10
Floyd 108 5
Coweta 106 2
Fayette 100 4
Rockdale 97 2
Colquitt 87 5
Worth 87 4
Clarke 84 11
Paulding 83 2
Newton 81 3
Thomas 77 3
Spalding 73 4
Bibb 70 1
Columbia 69 0
Crisp 69 0
Troup 60 3
Lowndes 59 2
Tift 59 1
Coffee 58 3
Upson 56 1
Barrow 55 3
Ware 54 4
Baldwin 53 2
Calhoun 45 2
Pierce 45 2
Dooly 43 2
Walton 42 2
Oconee 38 0
Gordon 37 3
Turner 37 0
Laurens 34 1
Glynn 33 0
Bryan 29 1
Butts 29 0
Decatur 29 0
Burke 28 1
Jackson 27 1
Dawson 26 2
Greene 26 1
Polk 25 0
Whitfield 24 3
Wilcox 24 0
Macon 23 0
Mcduffie 23 2
Meriwether 23 0
Peach 23 2
Effingham 22 1
Washington 22 0
Camden 21 0
Harris 20 1
Brooks 19 1
Johnson 19 1
Bulloch 17 1
Liberty 17 0
Stephens 17 0
Haralson 16 0
Lamar 16 0
Pike 16 0
Clay 15 1
Grady 15 0
Seminole 15 0
Bacon 14 0
Baker 14 2
Habersham 14 1
Morgan 14 0
Murray 14 0
Catoosa 13 0
Dodge 13 0
Jones 12 0
Monroe 12 1
Oglethorpe 12 1
Schley 12 1
Irwin 11 0
Miller 11 0
Pickens 11 2
Toombs 11 1
White 11 0
Wilkinson 11 1
Appling 10 0
Madison 10 1
Marion 10 0
Fannin 9 0
Jenkins 9 1
Lincoln 9 0
Lumpkin 9 0
Pulaski 9 0
Talbot 9 1
Telfair 9 0
Ben Hill 8 0
Brantley 8 1
Emanuel 8 0
Jasper 8 0
Banks 7 0
Chattooga 7 1
Cook 7 0
Gilmer 7 0
Screven 7 0
Stewart 7 0
Taylor 7 2
Union 7 1
Warren 7 0
Berrien 6 0
Jefferson 6 1
Putnam 6 0
Rabun 6 0
Walker 6 0
Wilkes 6 0
Lanier 5 0
Tattnall 5 0
Candler 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Heard 4 1
Wayne 4 0
Charlton 3 0
Chattahoochee 3 0
Clinch 3 0
Crawford 3 0
Elbert 3 0
Hancock 3 0
Hart 3 0
Mcintosh 3 0
Quitman 3 0
Towns 3 0
Webster 3 0
Atkinson 2 0
Dade 2 1
Echols 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wheeler 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Evans 1 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 636 0
Non-Georgia Resident 447 4

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 54,453; Positive tests: 12,545 (23%)
Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 11908 50933
Georgia Public Health Lab 637 3520

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   2,516 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   442 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:37 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

