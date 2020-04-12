UPDATE (Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/12/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 12,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 12,545 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1490 50 Dougherty 1173 72 Dekalb 891 14 Cobb 726 35 Gwinnett 700 19 Clayton 370 11 Hall 280 0 Henry 263 3 Lee 244 15 Sumter 239 9 Bartow 213 16 Carroll 210 5 Cherokee 187 7 Douglas 158 5 Muscogee 156 4 Chatham 148 5 Richmond 144 4 Mitchell 138 14 Forsyth 132 5 Early 125 6 Houston 121 7 Randolph 110 5 Terrell 109 10 Floyd 108 5 Coweta 106 2 Fayette 100 4 Rockdale 97 2 Colquitt 87 5 Worth 87 4 Clarke 84 11 Paulding 83 2 Newton 81 3 Thomas 77 3 Spalding 73 4 Bibb 70 1 Columbia 69 0 Crisp 69 0 Troup 60 3 Lowndes 59 2 Tift 59 1 Coffee 58 3 Upson 56 1 Barrow 55 3 Ware 54 4 Baldwin 53 2 Calhoun 45 2 Pierce 45 2 Dooly 43 2 Walton 42 2 Oconee 38 0 Gordon 37 3 Turner 37 0 Laurens 34 1 Glynn 33 0 Bryan 29 1 Butts 29 0 Decatur 29 0 Burke 28 1 Jackson 27 1 Dawson 26 2 Greene 26 1 Polk 25 0 Whitfield 24 3 Wilcox 24 0 Macon 23 0 Mcduffie 23 2 Meriwether 23 0 Peach 23 2 Effingham 22 1 Washington 22 0 Camden 21 0 Harris 20 1 Brooks 19 1 Johnson 19 1 Bulloch 17 1 Liberty 17 0 Stephens 17 0 Haralson 16 0 Lamar 16 0 Pike 16 0 Clay 15 1 Grady 15 0 Seminole 15 0 Bacon 14 0 Baker 14 2 Habersham 14 1 Morgan 14 0 Murray 14 0 Catoosa 13 0 Dodge 13 0 Jones 12 0 Monroe 12 1 Oglethorpe 12 1 Schley 12 1 Irwin 11 0 Miller 11 0 Pickens 11 2 Toombs 11 1 White 11 0 Wilkinson 11 1 Appling 10 0 Madison 10 1 Marion 10 0 Fannin 9 0 Jenkins 9 1 Lincoln 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Pulaski 9 0 Talbot 9 1 Telfair 9 0 Ben Hill 8 0 Brantley 8 1 Emanuel 8 0 Jasper 8 0 Banks 7 0 Chattooga 7 1 Cook 7 0 Gilmer 7 0 Screven 7 0 Stewart 7 0 Taylor 7 2 Union 7 1 Warren 7 0 Berrien 6 0 Jefferson 6 1 Putnam 6 0 Rabun 6 0 Walker 6 0 Wilkes 6 0 Lanier 5 0 Tattnall 5 0 Candler 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Heard 4 1 Wayne 4 0 Charlton 3 0 Chattahoochee 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Hancock 3 0 Hart 3 0 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 0 Towns 3 0 Webster 3 0 Atkinson 2 0 Dade 2 1 Echols 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wheeler 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Evans 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 636 0 Non-Georgia Resident 447 4

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 54,453; Positive tests: 12,545 (23%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 11908 50933 Georgia Public Health Lab 637 3520

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,516 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



442 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:37 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

