Warner Robins officers investigating incident that left one man shot in face

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 34-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the face.
Authorities say the incident happened on April 12 at 2:30 a.m. on Cox Drive. Officers met with the victim at the Houston Medical Center.
Officers found the victim’s abandoned vehicle at Cox Drive and North Avenue. Authorities say the victim was seeking help from someone in the area.
Authorities say a passerby picked up the victim and drove him to Navicent Health in Macon. The hospital says his injuries are non-life threatening.
Criminal Investigations and Forensics both responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Justin Clark at (478) 302-5380. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.