‘You feel it before you hear it’: Thomaston family’s home destroyed

THOMASTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston couple is shaken up after a powerful storm nearly took their lives Monday. The couple says they barely made it to their safe spot.

“We got up when we heard a noise we knew wasn’t right,” Butch McDaniel said.

The McDaniel’s home in Thomaston is a five acre pine orchard, and a home they’ve lived in for more than 40 years. But now, it’s something unrecognizable the McDaniel’s say.

“I never thought all of my trees were gone . All these trees are clean cut. I never thought this. I thought maybe a few blown over. If you would of told me yesterday I wouldn’t of had any trees today, I wouldn’t of believed you,” he said.

The storm destroyed the neighborhood near Highway 72 and Trinity Road. McDaniel says he received a call about a tornado warning from the county’s emergency response. He explained what he heard when the storm went through.

“People say it sounds like a train. Well, I don’t know if you can call it a train. It’s something I never heard before. It’s something you feel rather than hear. All the vibration and shaking and things breaking in your house,” McDaniel said.

In north Macon, Hudderfield Road was covered in fallen and uprooted trees. Some on top of cars, others on top of homes.

Lindy Peacock says a tree fell by her front door, and on top of her shed. Peacock said when the weather got bad, she took cover.

“I headed to the bathroom to the bathtub I had prepared with my helmet, pillows, and blankets and I started getting in my tub. I could hear the noise. The noise was only a split second,” Peacock said.

Peacock and McDaniel say they’re happy no one got hurt.

“I’m grateful my wife and I walked out okay. We’ll replace all of this,” McDaniel said.