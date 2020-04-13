Huddle House restaurants open Huddle Market for Dublin residents

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In an effort to support communities during the pandemic, Huddle House announced a series of new initiatives including the “Huddle Market.”

With some of their restaurants shut down due to COVID-19, the Huddle House is finding ways to assist residents.

Like curbside pick up, customers can call and order a variety of grocery items. This includes some of the hot ticket items that have been sold out at grocery stores. Items such as:

Bulk Meat

Produce

Toilet Paper

And more.

“We consider each other our huddle family, and we were thinking about how we are always trying to be active in our communities,” said Danea Rose, the general manager of Huddle House in Dublin. “[So] we thought, let’s take this food and supplies and let’s make it available from our home to yours.”

The market operates daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.