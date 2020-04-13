LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Laurens County School District, Fairview Park Hospital and a Dublin industrial supply company, partners up to make a device that helps medical professionals.

The device is called ear adapters. They are made with a 3D printer and used to relieve ear pain and pressure associated with the continuous wearing of medical masks.

Southwest Lauren Elementary School teacher, Matt Taylor, says the partners came up with the idea after his wife, who is nurse, had been complaining of discomfort after wearing a mask.

“I delivered 115 to fairview hospital, I’m taking 45 today to our local health department, I’ve taken 10 to a children medical agency here in Dublin and we got several other agencies as well,” explained Taylor. “But its not just me.”

Taylor says if your are an agency in need, contact him at matttaylor@lcdoe.net