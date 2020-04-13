Overnight storm causes severe damage in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Strong storms moved through Forsyth Sunday night, causing severe damage and power outages.

According to the Monroe County Emergency Agency, the telephone notification system sent out five alerts:

2 for separate tornado warnings

3 for separate severe thunderstorm warnings

Fire and EMS responded to a barn that collapsed with a person in it. First responders rescued the person who was unharmed. Also, a large tree crashed into a home, but no one was injured.

“Almost all of the roadways in Monroe County have been cleared with debris, most of the roadways are open,” said Captain Shane Cook, with the Monroe County Emergency Services. “We are not reporting on roads that are still shut down. Emergency crews, public works, the sheriff’s office, and firefighters have done a phenomenal job clearing these roadways as possible.”

Most of the debris in the roadways have been cleared.

Cook says utility companies are working to repair and restore service.