Deputies: Woman mailed inmate spice-soaked letter with synthetic marijuana

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman is in jail after she conspired to mail a drug-laced letter to an inmate.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 25-year-old Shatiareni Rakia Lowder and charged a Bibb County inmate, 25-year-old Robreon Jarvus Lee during a drug investigation.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say they intercepted mail addressed to inmate Lee. Authorities say that the mail was “a spice-soaked letter with synthetic marijuana/K2.”

Bibb County Sheriff’s personnel discovered that the two pieces of paper were heavier than usual. After further investigation, deputies discovered that Lee made arrangements with Lowder to handle his profits as well as maintain communication with suppliers involved in mailing the letters to the jail.

Robreon Jarvus Lee’s additional charges

Authorities say Lee was already in jail for aggravated assault charges. He received the following additional charges from this incident:

conspiracy to violate the Georgia control substance act

conspiracy to furnish prohibited items to inmates without consent of the warden

use of a communications facility involving illegal narcotics

Lee does not have a bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.