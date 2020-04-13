Storm damage statewide prompts State of Emergency for Georgia

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT)- Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide emergency after storms caused damage on Easter Sunday and the early morning hours Monday morning.

His order allows him to coordinate emergency responses to two emergencies: storm damage and the COVID-19 pandemic. Kemp’s executive order aims to waive certain restrictions that are expected to speed up response and recovery impacted areas.

“We are praying for those who lost loved ones overnight and the families dealing with severe storm damage. In coordination with private-sector partners, multiple state agencies – including the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, and Georgia Forestry Commission – are working hard to restore power, clear debris, and provide necessary assistance to families across the state,” said Governor Kemp. “This morning, I also spoke with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, and I greatly appreciate his offer of federal assistance as we work to rebuild and recover from these storms.”

According to the governor’s office, 40 tornado warnings were issued in the state of Georgia, and 177,000 lost power.

SHOCKING: Huddersfield Road in north Macon suffered major damage. Fallen trees everywhere. Some fell on people’s homes, others on cars. pic.twitter.com/Ye2Wyy5VgP — Tanya Modersitzki (@Tanya41NBC) April 13, 2020

Here’s more photos from Huddersfield Road. So many trees uprooted. pic.twitter.com/r2qIjVcpcI — Tanya Modersitzki (@Tanya41NBC) April 13, 2020