UPDATE (Monday, April 13 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/13/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 13,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

13,315 total

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 57,021; Positive tests: 13,315 (23%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,589 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



464 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

- Advertisement -

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:56 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

