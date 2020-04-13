UPDATE (Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 13 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/13/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 13,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,621 total
Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 1635 52
Dougherty 1245 78
Dekalb 1006 15
Cobb 816 36
Gwinnett 766 24
Clayton 396 12
Hall 319 0
Henry 289 4
Lee 255 15
Sumter 251 9
Carroll 229 5
Bartow 223 17
Cherokee 204 7
Douglas 177 5
Muscogee 167 4
Richmond 156 6
Chatham 154 5
Mitchell 150 16
Forsyth 143 5
Houston 129 8
Early 128 6
Randolph 122 6
Upson 122 3
Coweta 121 2
Floyd 118 6
Terrell 118 10
Fayette 106 5
Rockdale 101 4
Paulding 100 4
Worth 96 4
Newton 93 3
Clarke 88 12
Colquitt 88 5
Crisp 79 1
Spalding 78 4
Thomas 78 4
Bibb 73 1
Columbia 71 0
Lowndes 66 2
Tift 66 1
Troup 62 3
Coffee 60 3
Ware 58 4
Barrow 57 3
Baldwin 54 2
Calhoun 53 2
Dooly 51 2
Pierce 45 2
Walton 45 2
Gordon 41 3
Turner 40 1
Decatur 39 0
Oconee 39 0
Glynn 38 0
Laurens 35 1
Dawson 32 2
Bryan 30 2
Butts 30 0
Greene 30 1
Jackson 29 1
Macon 29 0
Burke 28 2
Mcduffie 28 2
Whitfield 28 3
Polk 25 0
Peach 24 2
Wilcox 24 0
Effingham 23 1
Meriwether 23 0
Camden 22 0
Harris 22 1
Washington 22 0
Johnson 20 1
Liberty 20 0
Stephens 20 0
Brooks 19 1
Habersham 19 1
Pike 19 0
Bulloch 18 1
Grady 18 0
Haralson 18 1
Lamar 18 0
Baker 16 2
Clay 16 1
Seminole 16 1
Dodge 15 0
Marion 15 0
Morgan 15 0
Murray 15 0
Bacon 14 0
Appling 13 0
Catoosa 13 0
Miller 13 0
Oglethorpe 13 1
Fannin 12 0
Irwin 12 0
Jones 12 0
Monroe 12 1
Schley 12 1
Toombs 12 1
Brantley 11 1
Jenkins 11 1
Madison 11 1
Pickens 11 2
Pulaski 11 1
Telfair 11 0
White 11 0
Wilkinson 11 1
Lumpkin 10 0
Ben Hill 9 0
Emanuel 9 0
Jasper 9 0
Lincoln 9 0
Talbot 9 1
Taylor 9 2
Stewart 8 0
Banks 7 0
Chattooga 7 1
Cook 7 0
Gilmer 7 0
Jefferson 7 1
Putnam 7 0
Rabun 7 0
Screven 7 0
Union 7 1
Walker 7 0
Warren 7 0
Wilkes 7 0
Berrien 6 0
Clinch 6 0
Elbert 6 0
Hart 5 0
Lanier 5 0
Tattnall 5 0
Wayne 5 0
Candler 4 0
Charlton 4 0
Chattahoochee 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Heard 4 1
Bleckley 3 0
Crawford 3 0
Dade 3 1
Hancock 3 0
Mcintosh 3 0
Quitman 3 0
Towns 3 0
Webster 3 0
Wheeler 3 0
Atkinson 2 0
Echols 2 0
Evans 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Jeff Davis 1 0
Long 1 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 560 0
Non-Georgia Resident 496 1

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 57,038; Positive tests: 13,621 (24%)
Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 12898 53288
Georgia Public Health Lab 723 3750

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •   2,702 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  •   480 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right awayespecially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

