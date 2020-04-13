UPDATE (Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/13/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 13,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 13,621 total
|Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1635
|52
|Dougherty
|1245
|78
|Dekalb
|1006
|15
|Cobb
|816
|36
|Gwinnett
|766
|24
|Clayton
|396
|12
|Hall
|319
|0
|Henry
|289
|4
|Lee
|255
|15
|Sumter
|251
|9
|Carroll
|229
|5
|Bartow
|223
|17
|Cherokee
|204
|7
|Douglas
|177
|5
|Muscogee
|167
|4
|Richmond
|156
|6
|Chatham
|154
|5
|Mitchell
|150
|16
|Forsyth
|143
|5
|Houston
|129
|8
|Early
|128
|6
|Randolph
|122
|6
|Upson
|122
|3
|Coweta
|121
|2
|Floyd
|118
|6
|Terrell
|118
|10
|Fayette
|106
|5
|Rockdale
|101
|4
|Paulding
|100
|4
|Worth
|96
|4
|Newton
|93
|3
|Clarke
|88
|12
|Colquitt
|88
|5
|Crisp
|79
|1
|Spalding
|78
|4
|Thomas
|78
|4
|Bibb
|73
|1
|Columbia
|71
|0
|Lowndes
|66
|2
|Tift
|66
|1
|Troup
|62
|3
|Coffee
|60
|3
|Ware
|58
|4
|Barrow
|57
|3
|Baldwin
|54
|2
|Calhoun
|53
|2
|Dooly
|51
|2
|Pierce
|45
|2
|Walton
|45
|2
|Gordon
|41
|3
|Turner
|40
|1
|Decatur
|39
|0
|Oconee
|39
|0
|Glynn
|38
|0
|Laurens
|35
|1
|Dawson
|32
|2
|Bryan
|30
|2
|Butts
|30
|0
|Greene
|30
|1
|Jackson
|29
|1
|Macon
|29
|0
|Burke
|28
|2
|Mcduffie
|28
|2
|Whitfield
|28
|3
|Polk
|25
|0
|Peach
|24
|2
|Wilcox
|24
|0
|Effingham
|23
|1
|Meriwether
|23
|0
|Camden
|22
|0
|Harris
|22
|1
|Washington
|22
|0
|Johnson
|20
|1
|Liberty
|20
|0
|Stephens
|20
|0
|Brooks
|19
|1
|Habersham
|19
|1
|Pike
|19
|0
|Bulloch
|18
|1
|Grady
|18
|0
|Haralson
|18
|1
|Lamar
|18
|0
|Baker
|16
|2
|Clay
|16
|1
|Seminole
|16
|1
|Dodge
|15
|0
|Marion
|15
|0
|Morgan
|15
|0
|Murray
|15
|0
|Bacon
|14
|0
|Appling
|13
|0
|Catoosa
|13
|0
|Miller
|13
|0
|Oglethorpe
|13
|1
|Fannin
|12
|0
|Irwin
|12
|0
|Jones
|12
|0
|Monroe
|12
|1
|Schley
|12
|1
|Toombs
|12
|1
|Brantley
|11
|1
|Jenkins
|11
|1
|Madison
|11
|1
|Pickens
|11
|2
|Pulaski
|11
|1
|Telfair
|11
|0
|White
|11
|0
|Wilkinson
|11
|1
|Lumpkin
|10
|0
|Ben Hill
|9
|0
|Emanuel
|9
|0
|Jasper
|9
|0
|Lincoln
|9
|0
|Talbot
|9
|1
|Taylor
|9
|2
|Stewart
|8
|0
|Banks
|7
|0
|Chattooga
|7
|1
|Cook
|7
|0
|Gilmer
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|7
|1
|Putnam
|7
|0
|Rabun
|7
|0
|Screven
|7
|0
|Union
|7
|1
|Walker
|7
|0
|Warren
|7
|0
|Wilkes
|7
|0
|Berrien
|6
|0
|Clinch
|6
|0
|Elbert
|6
|0
|Hart
|5
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Tattnall
|5
|0
|Wayne
|5
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Charlton
|4
|0
|Chattahoochee
|4
|0
|Franklin
|4
|0
|Heard
|4
|1
|Bleckley
|3
|0
|Crawford
|3
|0
|Dade
|3
|1
|Hancock
|3
|0
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|0
|Towns
|3
|0
|Webster
|3
|0
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Atkinson
|2
|0
|Echols
|2
|0
|Evans
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Unknown
|560
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|496
|1
*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 57,038; Positive tests: 13,621 (24%)
|Testing By Lab Type:
|Positive Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|12898
|53288
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|723
|3750
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 2,702 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 480 across the state
Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.