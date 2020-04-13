UPDATE (Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/13/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 13,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

13,621 total

Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1635 52 Dougherty 1245 78 Dekalb 1006 15 Cobb 816 36 Gwinnett 766 24 Clayton 396 12 Hall 319 0 Henry 289 4 Lee 255 15 Sumter 251 9 Carroll 229 5 Bartow 223 17 Cherokee 204 7 Douglas 177 5 Muscogee 167 4 Richmond 156 6 Chatham 154 5 Mitchell 150 16 Forsyth 143 5 Houston 129 8 Early 128 6 Randolph 122 6 Upson 122 3 Coweta 121 2 Floyd 118 6 Terrell 118 10 Fayette 106 5 Rockdale 101 4 Paulding 100 4 Worth 96 4 Newton 93 3 Clarke 88 12 Colquitt 88 5 Crisp 79 1 Spalding 78 4 Thomas 78 4 Bibb 73 1 Columbia 71 0 Lowndes 66 2 Tift 66 1 Troup 62 3 Coffee 60 3 Ware 58 4 Barrow 57 3 Baldwin 54 2 Calhoun 53 2 Dooly 51 2 Pierce 45 2 Walton 45 2 Gordon 41 3 Turner 40 1 Decatur 39 0 Oconee 39 0 Glynn 38 0 Laurens 35 1 Dawson 32 2 Bryan 30 2 Butts 30 0 Greene 30 1 Jackson 29 1 Macon 29 0 Burke 28 2 Mcduffie 28 2 Whitfield 28 3 Polk 25 0 Peach 24 2 Wilcox 24 0 Effingham 23 1 Meriwether 23 0 Camden 22 0 Harris 22 1 Washington 22 0 Johnson 20 1 Liberty 20 0 Stephens 20 0 Brooks 19 1 Habersham 19 1 Pike 19 0 Bulloch 18 1 Grady 18 0 Haralson 18 1 Lamar 18 0 Baker 16 2 Clay 16 1 Seminole 16 1 Dodge 15 0 Marion 15 0 Morgan 15 0 Murray 15 0 Bacon 14 0 Appling 13 0 Catoosa 13 0 Miller 13 0 Oglethorpe 13 1 Fannin 12 0 Irwin 12 0 Jones 12 0 Monroe 12 1 Schley 12 1 Toombs 12 1 Brantley 11 1 Jenkins 11 1 Madison 11 1 Pickens 11 2 Pulaski 11 1 Telfair 11 0 White 11 0 Wilkinson 11 1 Lumpkin 10 0 Ben Hill 9 0 Emanuel 9 0 Jasper 9 0 Lincoln 9 0 Talbot 9 1 Taylor 9 2 Stewart 8 0 Banks 7 0 Chattooga 7 1 Cook 7 0 Gilmer 7 0 Jefferson 7 1 Putnam 7 0 Rabun 7 0 Screven 7 0 Union 7 1 Walker 7 0 Warren 7 0 Wilkes 7 0 Berrien 6 0 Clinch 6 0 Elbert 6 0 Hart 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Tattnall 5 0 Wayne 5 0 Candler 4 0 Charlton 4 0 Chattahoochee 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Heard 4 1 Bleckley 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Dade 3 1 Hancock 3 0 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 0 Towns 3 0 Webster 3 0 Wheeler 3 0 Atkinson 2 0 Echols 2 0 Evans 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 560 0 Non-Georgia Resident 496 1

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 57,038; Positive tests: 13,621 (24%)

Testing By Lab Type: Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 12898 53288 Georgia Public Health Lab 723 3750

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



2,702 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



480 across the state

Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. If you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away—especially if you have close contact with the elderly or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

