Care facilities remain hotspots amid virus growth in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus crossed 13,000 Monday in Georgia, while the number of deaths caused by the virus rose to 464.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to be hotspots for infections in the state.

The South Central Health District said Sunday that 16 people have tested positive for the virus at an unnamed long term care facility in Wilcox County. That’s one of a number areas, including Columbus and Augusta, seeing rapid growth in confirmed cases.

Statewide, a majority of deaths where race is known are among black people. A third of the state’s overall population is African American.