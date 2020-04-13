Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) – A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama has come out in support of making it easier for people to register to vote and cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonpartisan When We All Vote says Americans should have greater access to voting by mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration.

Monday’s announcement follows last week’s primary election in Wisconsin, where thousands of people waited hours in line to vote without protective gear and in defiance of orders to stay home.

The state Supreme Court had overturned the governor’s order to postpone the election because of the pandemic.