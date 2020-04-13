RIDDLEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –For some Washington County residents, staying at home just got a little more difficult due to Monday’s severe storm.

“We actually had one tree hit a vehicle,” Sheriff Joel Cochran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they received a tornado warning alert around 3 a.m.

“That storm ended up going up towards the Davis Boro between Davis Boro and the Bartow area,” said Sheriff Cochran.

Most damage was done between the Harris and Riddleville areas.

“Ive seen two completely demolished homes that were occupied at the time,” explained the sheriff.

The Sheriff says the residents only had minor injuries.

Of the nearly 22,000 people in the county, some lost power. Authorities tell 41NBC they have been working to restore power, and the main roads have been cleared. But the sheriff says some of the dirt roads need work.