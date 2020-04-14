68 patients at Macon nursing home test positive for COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than one third of patients at PruittHealth – Macon have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to PruittHealth’s “Location Coronavirus Status” page, which says data is current as of April 13 and is “pending validation by the appropriate public health officials.”

The page says 68 patients at the Anthony Road facility have tested positive. 113 have tested negative, and results from 11 other tests are pending. The page says the facility has 192 total patients.

“A positive test does not necessarily mean the patient is experiencing symptoms,” the page says. “This data, in combination with other sources, is being used to improve public health decisions.”

The Georgia Department of Public Health listed 91 confirmed cases in Macon-Bibb in its 7 p.m. status report update on Tuesday, April 14.

PruittHealth – Macon is under Code Alert: Red, which the page says means the location “has experienced a presumptive or confirmed case of an emergency infectious disease within the facility.”

The page also says all 84 patients at PruittHealth – Eastside, located on Finney Circle in Macon, have been tested. All 84 results are pending.

PruittHealth – Eastside is also on Code Alert: Red.