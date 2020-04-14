Cool, dry weather settles in for a few days

After all the active weather over the weekend, things are finally going to be quieting down for a while.

A cold front has finally made it through the area and with that, our lows will be dropping to the mid 40’s. Not only that, after a day in the 80’s, much cooler and drier air will limit our highs through the rest of the week to the 70’s.



By the weekend more moisture will move in and bring warm air with it. We could see a few thunderstorms along with the rainfall, but severe weather is not anticipated for this weekend.



Thunderstorms will remain possible through Monday as highs continue warming into the 80’s. Although we will see a dry day by Tuesday, we are seeing signals that the middle of next week could bring strong to severe storms. Obviously this is pretty far off but it is definitely something to monitor.