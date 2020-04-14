Dublin shooting leaves one man dead

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin police officers are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday on Hudson Street near Vine Street.

According to Dublin Police Chief Timothy Chapman, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m.

Chief Chatman says that 19-year-old JC Paulk got into a physical altercation with some men on the street. Later one of the men produced a gun and killed Paulk by gunshot.

Chief Chatman says all of the men had a history together. This investigation is ongoing.