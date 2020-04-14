Dublin shooting leaves two men injured, police searching for suspects

Officers are searching for Timothy Williams and Morgan Jones in connection to a Dublin shooting that happened on Sunday night at an apartment complex on Hudson street.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin police officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Hudson Street near South Decatur Street on Sunday night around 9.

Dublin Police Chief Timothy Chatman identified the victims as Medtal King and Antonio Dudley.

- Advertisement -

Chief Chatman says that officers responded to an apartment complex at 545 Hudson Street. He says an argument took place between both of the victims and Timothy Williams in an apartment.

Chief Chatman the argument moved outside where Williams shot both King and Dudley in their legs. Williams and his girlfriend, Morgan Jones, fled the scene.

Chief Chatman also says the police department has warrants for Williams and Jones on charges of aggravated assault.