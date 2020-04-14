Georgia College donates 100 gowns, 2 UV-C lamps to Navicent Health Baldwin

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Governor Kemp predicts a surge in COVID-19 patients, Georgia College State University is helping Navicent Health Baldwin get the supplies it needs.

Georgia College donated 100 medical gowns and two UV-C lamps to the hospital.

Sheri Noviello with the college says hospital staff advised her of a gown shortage. Noviello, who also works as a nurse, thought how can the hospital save some gowns?

Noviello says the school had a few UV-C lamps which disinfect gowns. This makes the gowns reusable, as the hospital faces shortages.

Noviello hopes the donations can ease some of the medical workers’ stress.

“It’s already a scary thing to be on the front line caring for people who don’t know if they have [COVID-19] or not,” Noviello said. “So trying to figure that out while taking care of your other patients — it’s stressful.”.

Noviello plans to continue finding ways to help the hospital.