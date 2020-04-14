Goodwill donating PPE to local healthcare providers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Goodwill of Middle Georgia announced Tuesday, an initiative that will support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19.

According to Jim Smith, President and CEO of Goodwill of Middle Georgia, the non-profit group is getting involved to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by collecting Personal Protection Equipment.

- Advertisement -

He says they’re working with local medical centers to help fill the need of PPE that include gloves, masks, and medical gowns.

“We are inviting people to drive through our convenient donation centers nearest you during one of your next essential drives, Goodwill wants to be there now for those who need PPE items,” Jim Smith, President and CEO of Goodwill of Middle Georgia said.

For a full list of the items Goodwill of Middle Georgia is accepting, visit http://www.goodwillworks.org/