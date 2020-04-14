MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 6:30 Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at a home on Riley Avenue and found 26-year-old Justin Coby Mahone. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

Deputies say investigation is in the early stages, and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.